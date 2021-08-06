CRFS help Communications Regulators do more with less

CRFS launch new Node 40-8 RF receiver, specifically designed for Spectrum Regulators.

Cambridge, UK — 5th August, CRFS, a global leader in RF spectrum monitoring, management, and geolocation solutions, announced today the launch of a new high-performance RF receiver, the RFeye Node 40-8, specifically designed to meet the needs of communication regulators. The new Node 40-8 is a class-leading RF receiver with a 40MHz instantaneous bandwidth and 9KHz to 8GHz frequency range. It is designed to help regulators monitor and manage the ever-changing spectrum at a price that fits their budget.

The RF spectrum is becoming congested with an increasing number of devices transmitting on a greater range of frequencies. Regulators tasked with policing the spectrum are being asked to perform more monitoring tasks, more measurements and combat more interference. However, the budget for this work has not kept pace and some regulators have even seen their budgets decrease. Regulatory agencies are being asked to do more with less. Using the Node 40-8, Regulators will be able to install a cost-effective network of fixed or re-deployable stations, delivering 24/7 autonomous monitoring. In addition, geolocating interference can be automatically performed using Time Difference of Arrival (TDOA). This reduces the need for personnel to be deployed in order to perform expensive, time-consuming field investigations.

“Regulators perform an essential role in enabling and protecting spectrum usage, but their budgets are always under pressure,” said Pio Szyjanowicz, CRFS VP Product Management, “We listened to what regulators were telling us they needed: a high performance, low noise RF monitoring system that wouldn’t break the bank. And the Node 40-8 is the direct result. It’s an extremely capable system that can be rapidly redeployed to wherever it’s needed”.

Delivering exceptional sensitivity, low power, low data backhaul requirements and packaged in a lightweight, weatherproof, rugged form, the Node 40-8 helps regulators maximize their budgets while ensuring spectrum monitoring obligations are met.

For more information on the Node 40-8 or to receive a demonstration, visit: https://www.crfs.com/product/receivers/rfeye-node-40-8/

About CRFS

CRFS creates deployable systems to detect, identify and geolocate signals in complex RF environments. We provide end-to-end automated solutions for spectrum management and deconfliction, interference hunting and threat detection, using our intelligent receiver technology, software and advanced analytics. Our RFeye systems are widely deployed by military, intelligence, law enforcement and regulatory agencies. CRFS designs, builds, programs and deploys systems and solutions from their production facilities in the UK and USA. We also have a network of trusted international partners that provide local support to our global customer base.

