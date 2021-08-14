Customer Experience Management Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

Customer experience management market is growing rapidly owing to significant demand for strategical management of customer’s requirement. Customer experience management offers improved customer engagement through omnichannel touchpoints. The marketing sector has changed spectacularly in the past decade. The evolution of customer experience management has changed the whole paradigm. The impetus has shifted towards a customer-centric approach and keeping the customer in focus. The advent of social media, self-service technologies, and various other digital advancements have changed the shopper’s behavior.

Digital and analytics have emerged as crucial supporters for marketing professionals and organizations are trying to harness the benefits of these advancements. The role of customer has evolved quite significantly in the overall success of a product/brand. The managers now require new tools to measure and understand the performance of the organization in totality. Rising implementation of cloud-based solutions, increasing demand for personalized experience by customers across multiple industries, and increasing demand for big data analytics, among more are the primary driving factors of the customer experience management market.

Customer experience is receiving more considerable attention as a business driver and a key strategic objective for companies. Some of the companies have emphasized on the experiential-based value while formulating their strategies. In-store atmospherics, proper service delivery, and post-purchase interactions are critical for customer experience, but these days, customers want to connect with the product or brand with convenience. Therefore, companies should aim to design and communicate value propositions to generate memorable experiences. Through the years, various problems are highlighted, such as the lack of widely accepted definition of customer experience and the lack of corresponding measurements along with a lack of complex customer experience framework.

Moreover, in subsequent years, online customer experience has become the emphasis of multiple organizations. The trigger for the shift towards customer experience management is primarily attributed to the evolution of e-commerce platforms. Customers’ online buying behavior is influenced by the superb online customer experiences and is being highlighted by the companies. Consumers’ trust can be retained by ensuring offline to online and vice versa seamless transactions, with a minimum of hassle. The global leaders in the customer experience management market include IBM, Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra, SAP, Adobe Systems, and Clarabridge, among more.

Global Customer Experience Management Market – Segmentation

By Deployment

• On-Premise Deployment

• On-Demand Deployment

By End-User

• Telecom & IT

• Energy and utilities

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Other (Retail)

Global Customer Experience Management Market – Segment by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

COMPANY PROFILES

• Adobe System, Inc.

• Avaya, Inc.

• CA Technologies, Inc.

• Clarabridge, Inc.

• Freshworks, Inc.

• Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.

• IBM Corp.

• Medallia, Inc.

• NICE Systems, Inc.

• Nokia Corp.

