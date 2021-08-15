Global Polyimide Films Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

Global polyimide films market is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Polyimides are high-performance imide polymers. Polyimide has exceptional properties such as heat resistance, chemical resistance, flexible and is very lightweight therefore, these are primarily used in the electronics industry. Additionally, these consist of excellent dielectric properties. Kapton is one of the classic polyimides, it is produced by condensing pyromellitic dianhydride and oxydianiline. Polyimides were originally developed by Du Pont Company.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/polyimide-films-market

Polyimide films are primarily used in electronics industries. Polyimide finds various applications in these industries due to its lightweight, heat resistant and chemical resistant properties. Polyimide films are used in laptops, computer and connecting cables, these films connect the display to the logic board. Apical is one of the most widely used polyimide films. Polyimide films are used in laptop films to connect the lid and motherboard these are highly flexible films which makes them an essential component for connection. Hence, contributing to the growth of the polyimide films market across the globe.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/polyimide-films-market

Moreover, polyimide is able to withstand the pressure of any sort and form, it is a very strong polymer. The tensile strength of the material is at least 16,000 psi. Polyimide is considered one of the best options when it comes to selecting high-performance polymer material due to the excellent thermal, mechanical and chemical properties. Hence, polyimide films have a wide range of application in baking, dehydrator, electronics, heat sealing, food processing, screen printing, solar energy, welding, wind energy and so on.

Another factor driving the polyimide film market growth is increasing application in the aerospace industry. One of the major ways to improve aircraft performance is reducing its structural weight, lighter material allows more speed and less operational cost. Additionally, it may also lead to less fuel consumption and thus, making the aerospace industry one of the most prominent sectors which need more lightweight materials. Polyimide is used in jet engines inside the aircraft due to its exceptional heat resistant property. Due to this, the industry is moving towards polyimide film which enables them to meet space and weight specifications and simultaneously increases performance due to their high heat resistance capacity.

Global Polyimide Films Market – Segmentation

Global Polyimide Films Market by Application

• Flexible Printed Circuits

• Specialty Fabricated Products

• Pressure Sensitive Tapes

• Wires & Cables

• Others (Motors/Generators)

Global Polyimide Films Market by End-Use Industry

• Electronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Energy

• Others (Healthcare)

Global Polyimide Films Market – Region

North America

• United States

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

• 3M Co.

• Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd.

• Arkema SA

• BASF SE

• Boyd Corp.

• Dunmore Corp.

• DuPont-Toray Co. Ltd.

• Evertech Envisafe Ecology Co., Ltd.

• FLEXcon Co., Inc.

• I.S.T Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/polyimide-films-market

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/