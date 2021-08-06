Kurd Doblazh : Entertainment Website And Television network

KurdDoblazh, is an Television network headquartered in Erbil.Kurd Doblazh was founded in 2019 by Mustafa Nahro and Kamal Lerin in City Erbil. The company’s main business is freely offering movie viewing services and TV series, In July 2021, Kurd Doblazh 209 million visitors. It is available worldwide . The company has offices in Erbil.

At KurdDoblazh, we want to entertain the world. Whatever your taste, and no matter where you live, we give you access to best-in-class TV shows, movies and documentaries. Our members control what they want to watch, when they want it, with no ads, because great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. We are the world’s biggest fans of entertainment, and we’re always looking to help you find your next favorite story.

At KurdDoblazh we believe in authentic, meaningful connection—to each other, to culture, and to our consumer. That’s why we empower fearless storytellers who bring our world into focus—and create cultural touchstones with the power to draw us together.

