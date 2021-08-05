Ninis Properties Now Selling Plots In Taiser Town

Nini properties – A professional entity dealing in plots located in all societies of Karachi. We majorly provide consultation in Bahria town, DHA City, Taiser town, and Scheme 33 plots. We cater to our clients according to their plan and budget. When it comes to buying a property for building a house or buying it for investment, it is not an easy task or can be considered a piece of cake because it may reward you severalfold or you may not even get half of what you paid for in the first place. It involves a detailed plan, techniques to decide a suitable location, and most importantly, consultation. Merely standing on the street and thinking this is the place I want to build my house or this piece of land looks good to buy now and sell later for a profit, this is not a sensible approach. Remember consultation being mentioned few sentences ago? Now, this is where Nini properties come in.

A well-planned approach to the task will make your work easy. Whether you are looking to buy a place for your personal use (building a house for yourself) or investing in a piece of land that is going to be lucrative enough in near or distant future, it requires the right knowledge. You have to know all the necessary details about the property before you go through the decision.

Taiser Town plots for sale !! Nini properties now offer plots for sale and complete consultation service in Taiser Town Scheme 45 of Malir Development Authority. https://niniproperties.com/taiser-town-plots-for-sale/

For those who don’t know the nitwit of Taiser town, here is a brief introduction of the project. It comprises 20,500 acres of land located in the North-East of Karachi city, Taiser town is the true deal for the lower and middle class. A large portion of the Northern bypass (about 30km of 55 km) passes through Taiser town making it an important zone in the future. Despite being located on the Northern Bypass, Schools, Colleges, Hospitals, Banks, etc. are all in comfortable access. It is a good long-term investment in the undeveloped sectors as well as a short-term investment in developed sectors of the scheme. At the moment Phase 1 of taiser town is witnessing activity in buying and selling. Development work is also being carried out by MDA. In phase 1 of Taiser Town the Current value of 80 square-yard plot is from 400,000 to 800,000 in different sectors, 120 square-yard ranges from 12 lac to 18 lac, 240 square-yard ranges from 15 lac to 17 lac (on the large road), and 25 lac – 30 lac (on smaller roads), 400 square-yard ranges from 25 lac to 30 lac (on the large road) and 40 lac to 50 lac (on smaller roads). While in Taiser Town phase 2 the price of 80 square yards is from 200,000 to 300,000. Good news for potential investors in Taiser Town Phase 1; MDA is now allowing transfer and possession of the plot simultaneously which means the buyer doesn’t have to apply for transfer first and then reapply for possession, whereas possession for Taiser town phase 2 has not been opened yet.

