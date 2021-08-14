Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market Growth, Analysis Report 2027

The global security assertion markup language (SAML) authentication market is forecast to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. SAML is primarily used for exchanging authorized data between the organizations, it is based on XML. Increased demand for the organizations to effectively manage a huge amount of identities need for consistent, increased and unified safety to customers and effective management of stringent regulatory compliance are the major factors augmenting the overall market growth.

The key factors affecting the growth of the global SAML authentication market include single sign-on, federated identity and web services, and other industry standards. The single sign-on helps in maintaining multiple domains and applications which helps in boosting the demand for the market. SAML caters the ability for customers to approach multiple applications at a time, permitting them to conduct business faster and more efficiently.

Moreover, SAML is standardized, secure and provides an excellent user experience which are the key reasons for SAML’s preference. Increased adoption in small and medium-sized enterprises, due to numerous cyber-attacks also drives the growth of the SAML authentication market. SAML also offers easy installation, maintenance, upgrades which helps organizations to maintain specific budgets for security purposes.

Global security assertion markup language authentication has several market players operating and providing products and services globally. Some of the prominent players functioning in the region include IBM Corp., AWS Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., miniOrange Inc., Auth0 Inc., and many others. These players are significantly contributing to the market and have around 40% during the forecast period. Some of the strategies that are majorly being adopted include new products and services offering, expansion, mergers & acquisitions among others.

Global Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market- Segmentation

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By Verticle

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others (Defense)

Global Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market- Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

