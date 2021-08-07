The Secret Of Simon Rieber’s Success Through Painting only

SR Media we focus on fairness within our communities. We know art can pass, and world of social media opened up so many opportunities for people to learn about artists building on culture.

Simon Cosmas Michael by professionally known as Simon Rieber digital artist from Dar es salaam Tanzania, his success in painting is not to be overlooked. We took the time to get rid of him about his creative process together to achieve the success he has had through the art of painting.

SR MEDIA: Art is a great way to express yourself. When you started, how much was your art for personal gain and how did it turn into a business?

SIMON RIEBER: I liked learning to paint because I was only interested in cartoon, but when I started posting on Instagram I was surprised to see that everyone needed me to make a drawing even though at the time I wasn’t ready for business.

SR MEDIA: Simon Rieber on his inspiration who is responsible?

Simon Rieber: In inspiration I am 100% myself I can say that because when I was younger I grew up watching cartoons until today I am a big fan of cartoon that I think is what made me more up to this day to be an artist.

SR MEDIA: How do you differentiate yourself from other international artists?

“They always believe in what I do and just as we are not the same shape so our jobs will be different.” – Simon Rieber

Simon Rieber is an artist who never gives up on every word. Don’t give up on what makes you different. Acknowledge your mistakes and correct them. That way, you can find your creative niche and move on throughout your life in the arts.

