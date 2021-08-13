Waste Water Pump Market Size, Demand, Share and Recent Development Research Report, Forecast by 2021-2027

The Global Waste Water Pump Market is projected to reach USD 23.12 billion by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising emphasis on the water treatment and waste water recycling process. Increasing investment made by the municipalities, growing industrialization, urbanization and smart city development, and higher penetration for the water sewerage systems in prominent cities and outskirts of the bigger cities are some of the additional factors that help in the market enforcement.

Industrial pump market, pumps market, centrifugal pump, sewage pump system, sewage pumps residential, sump pump, submersible sewage pump, and grinder pump lift station, to name a few are the hugely demanding topics and factors the end-users are concerned about and have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report. Leading and growing players in the market that have been investing an extensive amount in the research & development in such corresponding factors have observed enormous growth in their business. Home Depot, GRI pumps, IPT pumps, Zoeller are a few of manufacturers that provide some of the most demanded products in the market.

Increasing emphasis on the importance of delivering clean and safe drinking, and household use water to millions of people worldwide, manufactures around the world are focusing on producing innovative and higher performing pumps that comply with the recent lead-free requirements set by the U.S. Safe Drinking Water Act. Governments in most of the countries around the world are also obligating many regulations that ensure water safety and public health pertaining to the supplied water. NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 and NSF/ANSI 372 are two such regulation that focus on strict industry standards regarding water leaching, and lead-free requirements, which are to be followed by the pump manufacturers, created by NSF International and accepted by many countries.

Key participants include Xylem Inc, Grundfos Holding A/S, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Flowserve Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Torishima Pump Mfg. Co., Ltd., Kirloskar, Brothers Limited, Sulzer Ltd., Wilo SE, and The Weir Group PLC, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Technological trends like the introduction of magnetic drive pumps, intelligent pump systems, and next-generation industrial automation are boosting the growth of this market. Rapid infrastructural development is another driving factor. APAC countries are witnessing rapid construction which in turn is boosting the market for industrial pumps.

Due to high capacities of desalination plants, efficient operation of all their components, including pumps has been essential. Thus, the higher capacity pumps sub-segment are expected to show significant increase in demand.

Growing urbanization will benefit the market, especially in developing regions owing to the extensive investment in many smart city projects. With an increase in income, there will be a huge demand industry leading technologies that support seamless performance.

In June 2017, Xylem Water Solutions and Water Technology launched an industry leading enhanced compact wastewater pumps that feature patented Adaptive N technology that efficiently works in domestic & municipality sewage applications.

In February 2020, KSB SE & Co. KGaA announced the launch of new waste water pumps for the high-ambient temperatures.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of type of pumps, capacity, type, end-use verticals, and region:

Type of Pumps Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

Centrifugal Pumps

Reciprocating Pumps

Rotary Pumps

Diaphragm Pumps

Others

Capacity Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

Small Capacity Pumps

Medium Capacity Pumps

High Capacity Pumps

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

Storage Based

Non-storage Based

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

Sewage & Water Recycle

Municipality

Industrial

Domestic

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Waste Water Pump Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

