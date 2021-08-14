Waterproofing Systems Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Increasing R&D to produce high performance and cost-effective waterproofing membranes is driving growth of the global waterproofing systems market.

The global waterproofing systems market is expected to reach a value of USD 82.29 Billion by 2027, according to current analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the market can be attributed to increasing utilization of waterproofing systems to increase the life and durability of structures. Adoption of waterproofing systems has been increasing significantly to safeguard buildings in flood-prone areas. The increasing need to prevent mold and mildew from getting into walls and floorspaces of buildings and structures is driving demand for deployment of waterproofing systems across commercial sectors. Moreover, deployment of waterproofing systems reduces building maintenance costs and helps to maintain property value.

The Waterproofing Systems report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.

The building structures segment accounted for largest market share of 39.5% in 2019. Increasing research and development activities to produce more eco-friendly and long-lasting waterproofing systems is resulting in increasing demand for these systems in order to protect buildings and structures against the elements and resulting damage.

Key players in the market that have been profiled in the report include BASF SE, Fosroc, SIKA AG, Soprema Inc., GCP Applied Technologies, Mapei S.p.A., Carlisle Construction Materials LLC, Tremco, Pidilite Industries, and Bostik.

Application Segment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Roofing & walls

Waste & water management

Building Structures

Roadways

Others

End-use Segment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial infrastructure development

Type Segment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Waterproofing chemicals

Waterproofing membranes

Integral systems

Key regions covered in the report:

North America, Europe , Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Waterproofing Systems market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Waterproofing Systems market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

