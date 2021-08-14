Cloud database and DBaaS Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

Cloud database and DBaaS market size to grow from USD 12.0 billion in 2020 to USD 24.8 billion by 2027, at a (CAGR) of 15% during the forecast period.

Cloud platform allows users to acquire virtual machines in limited cases, which allows them to operate databases on these virtual machines. Users can upload individual mechanism images with the installed database, or use ready-to-use machine pictures already configured with optimized fixation of the database. For example, Oracle has set up publishing an Oracle Database 11g project on Microsoft Azure and Amazon, etc. to provide a ready-to-use computer picture. With a database as a service, application buyers do not need to modify and maintain the database on their own. Instead, the database service provider is responsible for modifying and maintaining the database, and appliance purchases are charged as the service runs.

The following players are covered in this report:

• Century Link Inc

• Oracle Corporation

• IBM

• Amazon

• Google Inc

• Microsoft Corporation

• Rackspace

• SAP AG

• Salesforce

Cloud Database and DBaaS Breakdown Data by Type

• Database Application Designer

• Information Scaling and Imitation

• Backing and Recovery

• Record Encryption

• Others

Cloud Database and DBaaS Breakdown Data by Application

• BFSI

• Government

• Media and Entertainment

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• It and Telecom

• Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cloud Database and DBaaS industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Report

1. What was the Cloud Database and DBaaS Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Cloud Database and DBaaS Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud Database and DBaaS Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Cloud Database and DBaaS market.

• The market share of the global Cloud Database and DBaaS market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Cloud Database and DBaaS market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Cloud Database and DBaaS market.

