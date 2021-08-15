Global Zero Liquid Discharge System Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The global zero liquid discharge systems market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Zero-liquid discharge system is a wastewater treatment process. In this process, all of the wastewater is purified and recycled which leaves zero discharge at the end of the treatment process. There are various processes takes place in a zero-discharge water treatment system such as filtration, crystallization, reverse osmosis, evaporation and so on. Zero liquid discharge wastewater treatment systems are well designed, effective, easy and very efficient and they are capable of minimizing fluctuations in flow rate and waste contamination. Additionally, they can recover at least 85 to 90% water for reuse

The major factors that are driving the growth of zero liquid discharge system market is the growing need for freshwater. Only 3% of the total water present on earth is drinkable leaving the rest water as of no use. This freshwater is available from different water sources such as rivers lake, ponds and so on. However, with the increase in urbanization and industrialization tremendous stress has been put on these sources. These industries need a large amount of water for carrying out various operations such as air preheating, paint jobs, fabricating, processing, washing, diluting, and cooling due to which most of the water is supplied there.

Moreover, the rapid urbanization is going on more and more people are moving into cities for jobs and finding better livelihood which is putting immense pressure in local freshwater sources. Government and municipalities across the globe are moving toward wastewater treatment to purify the wastewater collected from sewage and then providing industries with that treated water leaving the local water sources to be used by citizens. This wastewater treatment can relieve the water sources for the upcoming few years. Hence, contributing to increasing growth of zero liquid discharge system market.

Growing population is also a major factor which makes it hard for the government to provide required freshwater for people. The regulatory authorities across the globe are imposing strict regulations on the disposal of industrial and municipal wastewater due to the effect of harmful wastewater. Moreover, freshwater availability in most of the countries in Africa are usually affected by low availability of freshwater due to which demand of zero liquid discharge system is growing in that region. The zero liquid discharge systems are designed to minimize the capital investment and cost of operating. Additionally, it requires less manpower for carrying out operations due to which the demand for zero liquid discharge system is boosting.

Global Zero Liquid Discharge System Market-Segmentation

By System Type

• Conventional

• Hybrid

By End-Use Industry

• Power Plants

• Oil & Gas

• Chemicals & Petrochemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Zero Liquid Discharge System Market -Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

• Alfa Laval Corporate AB

• Apex Ecotech Pvt. Ltd.

• AQUARION AG

• AquaSwiss AG

• Aquatech International LLC

• AVANTech, Inc.

• Berghof GmbH

• Condorchem Envitech, Ltd.

• Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC

• ENCON Evaporators

