Military Wearables Market Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global military wearables market is anticipated to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to increasing demand for lightweight and small wearable equipment in the defense sector owing to their worthwhile application. Military wearable such as rifles is worn to track targets, detect wind, and to make the calculation for the optimal flight path for the bullet. The technological advancement enables the integration of rifles with augmented reality (AR) platform such as Google Glass facilitates the soldiers to focus the targets precisely without watching the target carefully. The wearables such as smart textiles are highly utilized to monitor the physical state of soldiers as it comes with mounted biosensors.

Apart from internal or external injuries several internal physical movements including heart rate, blood pressure, breathing, and hydration can also be monitored by the use of smart textiles. Additionally, the military wearables are worn by animals such as dogs, horses, and mules that take part in military activities. The biosensors embedded into their wearables facilitate the officials to track their position and health in a simpler way. The use of smart wearables and portable communication devices has made communications among a soldier’s squad and between soldiers and their commanders easy.

The major players that contribute to the growth of the global military wearables market include BAE Systems PLC, Microsoft Corp., Rockwell Collins Inc., Saab AB, Lockheed Martin Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Thales S.A. These players are significantly contributing to the market growth. These companies are adopting various strategies such as new product launch, collaborations with the government, better services, facilities of transfer of technology, and various others to stay competitive in the market.

Global Military Wearables Market- Segmentation

By Type

Dry Military Wearables

Wet Military Wearables

By End-User

Power & Electricity Industry

Metals Industry

Cement Industry

Chemicals Industry

Other Industries

Global Military Wearables Market- Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

