Point of Use Water Treatment System Market: Future Outlook, Opportunity, Forecast 2021-2027

Point of use water treatment system market is growing significantly owing to increasing demand for clean drinking water, advancements in the water treatment technologies and growing awareness about the benefits of point-of-use water treatment. Point-of-use systems filter water at the point where water is being used. The treatment system is commonly installed at a single water connection mainly under the sink in the kitchen or bathroom. The water treatment technologies implemented in point of use water treatment systems are mainly aimed to remove waterborne pathogens. The available technologies for the treatment include flocculation & coagulation, filtration, and disinfection.

Flocculation & coagulation are used to remove the turbidity in the water which in turn will reduce the supporting structure of microorganisms in the water. This will result in the removal of microorganisms making water safe for drinking purposes. Filtration removes microorganisms by size, the microorganism larger than the pore size of the filter will be retained within the system. Disinfection is the process of inactivation and destruction of microorganisms in the water.

According to the Water Organization report 2018, in Brazil, more than 5 million people lack access to safe water. Also, according to statistics provided by the Eco-Generation Organization, in 2017, in Argentina more than 11% population in the country lack access to clean water due to lack of water treatment infrastructure. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of using clean water among consumers are the factor that will be driving the point-of-use water treatment system market in residential applications.

Some of the players contributing to the growth of the market include A. O. Smith Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Pentair PLC, Panasonic Corp., Honeywell International INC., Brita, LP., Culligan International, Eureka Forbes Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., the Unilever Group, Infogain Corp., and Tata Chemicals Ltd. These players are significantly contributing to the market growth by adopting various strategies such as new product launch, partnership and collaborations, and others in order to stay competitive in the market.

Global Point of Use Water Treatment System Market- Segmentation

By Technology

Distillation

Reverse Osmosis

Carbon Black Filters

Ultraviolet Disinfection

Ion Exchange

By Product

Faucet-Mounted Filters

Tabletop Pitchers

Countertop Units

Under-The-Sink Filters

By Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Global Point of Use Water Treatment System Market- Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

