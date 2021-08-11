The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Investor Alert: Update in Lawsuit

The Shareholders Foundation announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO).

Investors who purchased shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On July 7, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against The GEO Group, Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claimed that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that GEO Group maintained woefully ineffective COVID-19 response procedures, that those inadequate procedures subjected residents of the Company’s halfway houses to significant health risks, that accordingly, the Company was vulnerable to significant financial and/or reputational harm, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 18, 2020, a consolidated amended complaint was filed and on December 18, 2020, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the complaint.

