Amusement Parks Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunity and Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company offers “Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030” in its research report store. It is the most comprehensive report available on this market and will help gain a truly global perspective as it covers 60 geographies. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth, and highlights important trend s and strategies that players in the market can adopt.

The amusement parks market report describes and explains the global amusement parks market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The amusement parks and arcades market consists of sales of amusement parks and arcades entertainments and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate amusement parks and arcades. The amusement parks and arcades market also includes sales of amusement arcades such as family fun centres, pinball arcades and amusement device parlors. This market includes sales of entry fees and ticket sales for rides, games, food and beverages, merchandise goods, and hotels and resorts. However, this market excludes sales of exclusive restaurants such as fast food chains operating within the amusement parks. Amusement and theme park companies operate mechanical rides, water rides, water games (includes both spectator sports and crowd engagement games), events, games, shows, themed exhibits, refreshment stands and other visitor attractions for entertainment. The amusement parks market is segmented into theme parks; water parks and amusement arcades.

The global amusement parks market is expected to grow from $51.67 billion in 2020 to $63.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $89.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

Some of the major players of the amusement parks market are American Airlines Group; Delta Air Lines; United Continental Holdings; Lufthansa Group; FedEx.

The countries covered in the global amusement parks market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global amusement parks market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The global amusement parks market is segmented –

1) By Type: Theme Parks, Water Parks, Amusement Arcades

2) By Revenue Source: Tickets, Merchandise, Food and Beverages, Hotels & Resorts, Others

3) By Age Group: Below 25 Years, 25 to 39 Years, 40 to 59 Years, 60 to 74 Years, 75 Years and Above

4) By Visitors’ Gender: Male, Female

