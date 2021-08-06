Book Shifts Beliefs as Trauma Survivor, Spiritual Teacher, and Author Shares Life-Changing Lessons

After being forced to halt her thriving career to heal her childhood trauma when long-buried memories surfaced unexpectedly, spiritual teacher Anya Goode now shares the wisdom and tools gained through her life’s experiences in her new book Awakening Your Soul’s Truth: A Powerful Guide for Transformation, Healing, and Consciousness Growth. Anya offers thought-provoking solutions to transform trauma, challenge, and emotional turmoil into positive momentum and rapid growth. Years of experience as an energy healer and her recovery from childhood abuse inform Anya’s teachings. Her book offers practical tools for shifting limiting belief patterns and healing in an easily accessible format that encourages readers to empower themselves in their day-to-day living.

“When I was working through my own childhood abuse and resulting trauma, there were times I felt I would never make it out, even after I had successfully assisted dozens of people through the same experience in my healing practice,” shares Anya Goode, author of Awakening Your Soul’s Truth. “The truth is that I did make it out and in the process, realized that many people experience all types of trauma and challenge without the tools or understanding needed to transform it into something better. I wrote this book to turn my experience and knowledge into a positive tool for anyone who wants to overcome their life’s challenges and understand how to live a more joyful and authentic life.”

In Awakening Your Soul’s Truth, Anya Goode simplifies complex spiritual concepts and introduces spiritual transformation and healing practices to readers. Anya teaches the reader how to work with beliefs, challenges, emotions, and actions to create an uplifting and meaningful life, and offers follow-along healings that anyone can do for themselves. Awakening Your Soul’s Truth has received five star reviews from BookLife by Publisher’s Weekly and Reader’s Favorite and is an editor’s pick in the August 2021 issue of BookLife. The book can be purchased in paperback and ebook formats through major booksellers.

Anya Goode, M.Sc. is an author, intuitive energy healer, and teacher of metaphysics and spiritual development with over 20 years of experience in the healing arts. She is a Reiki Master Teacher, has a master’s degree in Metaphysical Science, and has trained in a multitude of energy healing modalities and shamanic practices throughout her career. More about her book, courses, and inspirational materials can be found on her website at www.anygoode.com.

