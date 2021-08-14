Data Centre Interconnect Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2021 to 2027

Data Centre Interconnect Market size is projected to grow from USD 7.9 billion in 2020 to USD 14.0 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to 2027.

Improving employee mobility, adopting device usage and application import, and the big data explosion are impacting future requirements and requirements for enterprise DCI solutions. These include high performance, low latency and safe optical WDM solutions. Real-time disaster recovery and business continuity applications are the most common applications for enterprise DCI. Dynamic workload scheduling and data replication, especially cloud-based applications, will have a growth area for enterprise DCI in the future.

The major players in the global data center interconnect market are Ciena Corporation (US), NOKIA Corporation (Finland), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Juniper Network Inc. (US), Infinera Corporation (US), ADAVA Optical Networking (Germany), CISCO Systems, Inc. (US), Extreme Network (US), and Fujitsu (Japan).

By Product:

• Product

• Software

• Services

By Application

• Real-time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

• Shared Data and Resources/Server High-availability Clusters (Geoclustering) Consumer

• Workload (VM) and Data (Storage) Mobility

By Technology

• CSPs

• CNPs/ICPs

• Government

• Enterprises

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Data Centre Interconnect industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Data Centre Interconnect Market Report

1. What was the Data Centre Interconnect Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Data Centre Interconnect Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Centre Interconnect Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

