Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Industry Size, Share, Growth and Forecast – 2021 to 2027

Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (Egrc) Market size is expected to grow from USD 32.6 billion in 2020 to USD 61.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13%.

Key factors driving eGRC market growth include the need to meet stringent compliance requirements and have a holistic view of the need to get a comprehensive view of policy, compliance, risk-related data, growing data and security breaches. This is to increase. It will also provide opportunities for eGRC vendors as the integration of AI (artificial intelligence) and blockchain technology and GRC (Governance Risk Compliance) solutions increase.

Major vendors in the global eGRC market are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP(Germany), SAS Institute (US), Thomson Reuter (Canada), Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), Dell EMC (US), FIS (US), MetricStream (US), Software AG (Germany), SAI Global (US), ProcessGene (Israel), LogicManager (US), NAVEX Global (US), Ideagen (UK), Alyne (Germany), and MEGA International (France).

Based on components:

• Software

• Usage

• Internal

• External

Type

• Policy Management

• Compliance Management

• Audit Management

• Incident Management

• Risk Management

• Others (business continuity management, financial controls management, and issue management)

Services

• Training and Consulting

• Integration

• Support

Based on deployment modes:

• Cloud

• On-premises

Based on enterprise size:

• Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs)

• Enterprises

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Report

1. What was the Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

