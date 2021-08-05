Green Building Materials Market 2021 -2030 | Recent Trends, Estimated Growth, Industry Insights, Developments, Strategy Analysis, And Future Prospects

The Business Research Company offers “Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change” in its research report store. It is the most comprehensive report available on this market and will help gain a truly global perspective as it covers 60 geographies. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth, and highlights important trends and strategies that players in the market can adopt.

The green building materials market report describes and explains the global green building materials market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The green building materials market consists of sales of green building materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) manufacture eco-friendly, durable, and renewable green building materials. Green building materials are defined as those materials which are both locally sourced and renewable. Green building materials use less water and are easier to maintain than traditional building materials, and they improve the sustainability and efficiency of a building because of a lower carbon footprint.

The global green building materials market is expected to grow from $216.99 billion in 2020 to $238.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the green building materials market is mainly due to the growing awareness about environmental sustainability which is driving the demand for green building materials. The market is expected to reach $383.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.6%.

Some of the major players of the green building materials market are CertainTeed Corporation, Amvic Building Systems, Forbo International SA, Homasote Company, Interface Inc., Bauder Ltd., Binderholz GmbH, Kingspan Group plc, LG Hausys Ltd., Owens Corning, RedBuilt LLC, Andersen Corporation, Armstrong World Industries Inc., Cemex, Chengdu Onekin Green building materials Co. Ltd., Ecostar LLC, Firestone Building Products Company LLC, Fletcher Insulation Pty Limited, Johns Manville Corporation, Knauf Insulation Ltd., LIXIL Group Corporation, and Marvin Windows and Doors Inc.

The countries covered in the global green building materials market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global green building materials market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The global green building materials market is segmented –

1) By Type: Structural, Exterior, Interior, Others

2) By Application: Framing, Insulation, Roofing, Exterior Siding, Interior Finishing, Others

3) By End Use: Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings

