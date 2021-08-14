Polyetherimide Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

Polyetherimide market is expected to grow owing to significant application in automobile, consumer electronics. Polyetherimides have immense use in the automobile sector they are utilized in the development of various interior components such as handles, bumpers, bezels, electromechanical systems, thermostat housings, and lamp sockets. Transitioning lifestyles and wide availability of low-end sports models have made it possible for the consumer to purchase vehicles as per their needs. Additionally, vehicles are being seen a status symbol which has increased the growth in the automobile industry.

Polyetherimide is an amorphous polymer that consists of high strength and exceptional heat and flame resistance properties. It is better than plastics such as Nylon and Delrin because it is able to perform at a high temperature of 340-degree Celsius. Polyetherimide is used in applications that require materials having the ability to withstand high temperature and consist of high strength as well. Additionally, polyetherimides are also used in applications that require materials with dielectric properties. Moreover, these polymers are highly resistant to acidic solutions and are hydrolysis resistant and can handle repeated steam sterilization in medical devices.

Factors Driving Global Polyetherimide Market

• Rapid growth in consumer electronics sectors

• Increase in purchasing power of consumers

• Better dielectric properties of Polyetherimide

• Government initiatives with increased R&D support

The growing electronics market is also assisting in escalating demand for polyetherimide market. As the investment in electronics, R&D is increasing hence, there is a potential need for better materials having strong heat resistance and dielectric property. Polyetherimide has those properties hence increasing demand in the sector. Moreover, the increase in purchasing power of consumers in developing economies such as India, Indonesia and so on is assisting in the growing electronics and aerospace segment. In the aerospace industry, there is a tremendous need for high strength and heat resistant plastics in components such as switches, semiconductors, and aircraft antenna construction.

Moreover, polyetherimide is used in the food industry in the manufacturing of appliances such as kitchenware, catering, and tableware. Polyetherimide is declared by the FDA having no indirect additives when comes to contact with the food because food contamination can have adverse effects on human health. Additionally, it can have a negative impact on the brand name and can damage consumer loyalty. These factors are driving the global polyetherimide market.

Moreover, polyetherimide consists of exceptional properties such as high ductile strength, low smoke emission, flame resistance, and exceptional hydrolytic stability, due to which the product manufactured using it lasts longer and is more durable which additionally increases customer satisfaction. Government initiatives across the globe with strong R&D has encouraged the use of the products and has escalated investments in new technology innovations which are usually made using polyetherimide. Furthermore, there is an enormous need for polyetherimide in the healthcare industry, with the advancement in medical devices demands of polyetherimide is increasing. Due to their exceptional properties, they are highly preferred in these devices.

Global Polyetherimide Market-Segmentation

By Grade

• Reinforced

• Unreinforced

By Form

• Film

• Sheet

• Granule

By Applications

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Aerospace

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Polyetherimide Market -Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Latin America

• Middle-East and Africa

COMPANY PROFILES

• 3DXTech

• Aetna Plastics Corp.

• Centroplast Engineering Plastics GmbH

• Cope Plastics, Inc.

• Curbell Plastics, Inc.

• Emco Industrial Plastics, Inc.

• Ensinger GmbH

• GEHR Plastics, Inc.

• Kuraray Europe GmbH

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

