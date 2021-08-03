Synthetic Zeolite Market Set To Register Robust Revenue During In Near Future – Coherent Market Insights

Synthetic zeolite is a new construction material which has been around for the last twenty years or so. This new construction material has had its share of controversy and debate from the beginning. This material is made out of laboratory-created nuggets that have been treated with titanium and aluminum. This treatment creates a new material that is much more reflective and has the ability to bend light than other building materials that are made out of this substance. This new material has many pros and cons and is starting to become popular in many industries.

The combination of factors such as growing detergent industry, rapid growth of the industrial sector and increased use of zeolites in the petroleum and refinery sector is widening the scope for the synthetic zeolite market. In May 2021, the DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organization) of India imported nearly 35 tons of zeolite from Rome to produce medical oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, DRDO plans to set-up around 500 MOPs (Medical Oxygen Plants) in India to meet the growing demand for oxygen in COVID-19 patients.

Geographically, the progress of the synthetic zeolite market is projected to be fuelled by the expansion of the petrochemicals sector in the Asia-Pacific continent of rising demand for chemicals in several industries. On the heels of growing application of zeolite in the nuclear and oil & gas industries, Europe is expected to be the leading region for the synthetic zeolite market. The need for pollution adsorbents, and hence synthetic zeolites, is projected to increase as environmental rules to decrease carbon emissions become more stringent.

One of the pros about synthetic zeolite is the fact that it doesn’t need any type of processing or any type of adding agents in order for it to be created. It’s created from a combination of natural and synthetic zeolite and can be formed on a number of different things such as limestone, river stones, and even rocks out in the desert. Although, restrictions imposed by most nations on outdoor activities in the form of lockdowns due to the COVID-19 outbreak have seriously impacted activities in petrochemical, mining, and infrastructure sectors.

In May 2021, the OREM (Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management) of the U.S. Department of Energy announced the completion of its new zeolite treatment facility which aims to merge non-radiology and radiology waste-water treatment units into a sole facility. Increasing adoption for synthetic zeolites as adsorbent materials in the treatment of wastewater, cosmetology, air purification, and sanitary products is estimated to provide attractive prospects for participants in the synthetic zeolite market.

