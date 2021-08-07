Melanoma Drugs Market By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy And Targeted Therapy) And Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2020 – 2028

The Global Melanoma Drugs Market was accounted for USD 3.8 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7.4 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 8.1% between 2021 and 2028.

The global melanoma drugs market is majorly boosted by increasing cases of target disease everywhere on the planet. A number of the main boosting factors are combination treatment with better survival & lesser side effects and therefore the development of novel agents. On the opposite hand, the high cost of clinical trials and combination therapies paired with possible side effects or adverse effects are the first limitations that will hinder the event of the melanoma drugs market.

Nevertheless increasing aim on customized medicine paired alongside huge spending in anti-melanoma drugs research everywhere the planet are expected to reveal the new growth opportunities for the melanoma drugs market within the years to return. For instance, in December 2017, the FDA approved the anti-PD1 antibody, named nivolumab for the adjuvant therapy of individuals affected by melanoma. Nivolumab was earlier approved for the treatment of individuals affected by metastatic or unresectable melanoma. This approval has lent a hand to the event o the melanoma drugs market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Currently, the demand for Melanoma Drugs is on the increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this requirement is probably going to be hindered owing to reductions within the budgets of electronics companies and individuals due to partial lockdowns imposed worldwide. The lockdowns have caused severe losses to the worldwide industry players and placed restrictions on public gatherings at theatres, concerts, international events, and music festivals, which is clogging the market growth. Furthermore, the market is indicating a big recovery rate, mainly attributed to the remote working policies adopted by many industry players to stop the spread of COVID-19 at workplaces. The industry is, however, expected to face challenges within the future due to the consequences of COVID-19.

The global Melanoma Drugs market has witnessed a slight decline in the sales for short term to the lockdown enforcement placed by governments to contain COVID spreading. The restrictions imposed by various nations to contain COVID had stopped the production resulting in disruption across the whole supply chain. However, the global markets are slowly opening to their full potential, and theirs a surge in demand. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this disease. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

The significant decrease in the global Melanoma Drugs market size in 2020 is estimated based on the COVID-19 outbreak and its negative impact on the economies and industries across the globe. Various scenarios have been analyzed based on inputs from various secondary sources and the current data available about the situation.

Growth Factors

The prevalence of skin allergies, melanoma, and other skin cancers in developing countries is high, which is a chance for drug companies to realize a bigger share in these regions. Increasing demand for cost-efficient therapeutics in developing regions, like Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, has encouraged major players to develop cheaper and effective drugs. These factors are expected to fuel the expansion of the general market within the coming years.

Report Scope:

Segment Analysis Preview

The melanoma drugs market is divided based on various therapeutic sections comprising immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and targeted therapy. FDA-accepted immunotherapy agents such as nivolumab and pembrolizumab are understudies of major players. Thus immunotherapy section is likely to develop at the quickest rate in the melanoma drugs market soon.

Regional Segment Analysis Preview

Regionally, North America is likely to remain the dominant region in melanoma drugs n the years to come. The requirement for melanoma drugs was uppermost in North America particularly in the U.S. Hence, the Asia Pacific is likely to be the reasonable-developing area during the forecast period in the melanoma drugs market. In addition to this, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also likely to exhibit moderate development in the years to come for the melanoma drugs market.

Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape

The key companies operating in the Melanoma Drugs market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, Genentech Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis International AG., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Sanofi, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited among others. These players are claimed to bolster the global melanoma drugs market in the years to come.

The global Melanoma Drugs Market is segmented as follows:

By Therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



