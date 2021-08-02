Infrastructure Market By Application (Residential/Non-Residential Construction, Energy And Utilities Infrastructure, Transport Infrastructure, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028

The global Infrastructure market accounted for USD 3.1 Trillion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 Trillion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 11% between 2021 and 2028.

Infrastructure is the facilities and systems that support the sustainable functionality of households and firms. Increased impetus to develop infrastructure in various country is attracting both domestic and international players. Private sector is emerging as a key player across various infrastructure segments, ranging from roads and communications to power and airports. In order to boost the construction of buildings in India, the Government of India has decided to come up with a single window clearance facility to accord speedy approval of construction projects.

Development of highways would be undertaken, including the development of 2,500 km access control highways, 9,000 km of economic corridors, 2,000 km of coastal and land port roads, and 2,000 km of strategic highways. FASTag mechanism encourages greater commercialization of highways enabling the NHAI to raise more resources. It was proposed to monetize at least 12 lots of highway bundles of over 6,000 km before 2024.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has been significantly impacted infrastructure development and the global economy. International response to the rapid disruption to infrastructure and construction sectors and industries is ongoing. Infrastructure sector notes provide a quick and short analyses on the impact of the pandemic on different infrastructure sectors while proposing recommendations for an effective response to this global crisis.

The significant decrease in the global Infrastructure market size in 2020 is estimated on the basis of the COVID-19 outbreak and its negative impact on the economies and industries across the globe. Various scenarios have been analyzed on the basis of inputs from various secondary sources and the current data available about the situation.

Growth Factors

Tremendous growth in Infrastructure industry is mainly due to rapidly growing manufacturing sectors and developing services, growing consumer demand and government commitments to recover the economic conditions of rural population and revive the agricultural sector.

Infrastructure sector is well poised to take a big leap and it presents several investment opportunities for foreign investors from across the world. Infrastructure development reflects the health of the economy of any nation as infrastructure is directly proportional to the growth and development. Being a rapidly growing nation, India has always given higher importance to the infrastructure sector and it has received considerable attention from the government as well as private players.

Report Scope:

Segment Analysis Preview

Residential/Non-Residential Construction is the largest segment in the infrastructure. Transport infrastructure sector emerged as one of the prominent segment of infrastructure market with 24.58% share of the overall market in 2020. Transport infrastructure includes road, railway, inland water transport, sea and coastal transport and air transport infrastructure.

Regional Preview:

Regionally, Asia Pacific has been leading the worldwide Infrastructure market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come. Infrastructure spending is closely aligned with GDP growth; annual average global growth is projected to stand at 3.0% in 2016−2020. This comes following a quieter 2011−2015, when global economic growth averaged 2.2%.

Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape

The major players operating Infrastructure market are Larsen & Toubro, Gammon India, Reliance Infrastructure, among others

The global Infrastructure market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Residential/Non-Residential Construction

Energy And Utilities Infrastructure

Transport Infrastructure

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



https://murphyshockeylaw.net/