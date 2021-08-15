COVID-19 has impacted businesses across the globe, this has radically shifted consumer and business behavior. With the novel change in consumer behavior with increased distancing and stringent regulations, businesses are forced to prevent their operations and, thus, limit their spending on opportunistic technologies. Despite the short-term social lockdown impact, the increased demand for groceries, medical supplies, general merchandise, and residential improvement among shoppers forced businesses to adopt self-assisted technologies to market social distancing and zero-touch practice. Furthermore, limited workforce availability owing to lockdown and initiation of traveling and transportation have also led to extensive adoption of self-service checkout systems.

Growth Factors

Varied technological advancements like remote management and Kiosk are estimated to facilitate growth. The mixing of biometric security services including fingerprint recognition that ensures secured financial transactions is predicted to drive the industry growth. These technologies enable customers to supply a service independent of direct service employee involvement.

Report Scope:

Segment Analysis Preview

The key products available in this self service technology market are ATMs, Kiosks, and Vending Machines. Among the three, the ATM demand is relatively higher and the trend is expected to remain so over the coming years, notes the self service technology market research report.

Region Analysis Preview

Regionally, North America has been leading the worldwide self-service technology market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come. The regional growth can be attributed to the high acceptance of self-serving technologies across the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market owing to A Large population of the teenage group and technological development in the wireless industry is expected to be a major contributing factor for the growth of Self Service Technology in the Asia Pacific. The regions such as Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are also likely to have splendid market growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled in the report include Crane Merchandising Systems, NCR Corporation, Kiosk Information Systems, Inc, Azkoyen S.A, Glory Ltd and Fuji Electric Retail Systems amongst others.

The global Self Service Technology market is segmented as follows:

By Type

ATM

Smart ATM,

Cash Dispenser,

Brown Label ATM,

White Label ATM

Conventional ATM,

Kiosk,

DVD Kiosk

Ticketing Kiosk,

Banking and Financial Kiosk

HR and Employment Kiosk

Photo Kiosk

Information Providing Kiosk

Others

Vending Machine,

Snacks,

Beverages,

Specialized,

Others,

By Region,

North America,

The U.S.

Canada,

Europe,

France,

The UK,

Spain,

Germany,

Italy,

Rest of Europe,

Asia Pacific,

China,

Japan,

India,

South Korea,

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific,

Latin America,

Brazil,

Mexico,

Rest of Latin America,

Middle East & Africa,

GCC,

South Africa,

Rest of Middle East & Africa,

