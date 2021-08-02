Cancer Biopsy Market – By Product (Kits & Consumables And Instruments), By Type (Tissue Biopsies And Liquid Biopsies), And By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2021 – 2028

The global cancer biopsy market accrued earnings worth approximately 22.3(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 47.5(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 11.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028. The report offers assessment and analysis of the cancer biopsy market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, revenue estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report provides historical data from 2018 to 2020 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Billion).

Report Scope :

Cancer Biopsy Market: Overview

A biopsy is the most commonly utilized clinical tests in which tissue samples are gathered and examined for determining whether the lump of cell tissues are hazardous or not. In cancer biopsy, physician removes small sample of tissues from easily accessible parts of human body or internal body parts and sends it to lab for examining them under microscope. Furthermore, tissue samples are also removed in outpatient settings for determining whether the tissues are cancer cells or not. In addition to this, common cancer biopsies include cervical, breast, skin, and prostate gland biopsies. In addition to this, sample of tissues can be derived from stomach, liver, muscles, and thyroid.

Moreover, when physician feels something unusual at time of physical examining of patient, the doctor can perform biopsy. Apparently, biopsies can be necessary for clarifying whether imaging methods like x-rays & ultrasound techniques demonstrate abnormal tissue areas.

Cancer Biopsy Market: Growth Drivers

Massive application of liquid biopsy and breakthroughs in biopsy methods are slated to steer expansion of cancer biopsy market over forthcoming years. In addition to this, minimal invasive nature of deriving circulating tumor cells has made biopsy as most popular tool in detecting various kinds of cancer in patients. Apparently, introduction of new techniques such as next-generation sequencing will embellish industry space in upcoming years. Furthermore, a prominent role played by image-driven needle biopsies in domain of precision medicine will proliferate size of cancer biopsy market over ensuing years.

Moreover, surging molecular assays is key to expansion of cancer biopsy industry. Additionally, in clinical studies, biopsies are also utilized for identifying drug response rate for patients receiving epidermal growth factor receptor treatments. This will further drive market trends. Apart from this, increase in number of medical trials in biomarker research activities will expand cancer biopsy market size.

Regional Landscape

North America To Make Notable Contributions Towards Overall Market Size By 2028

The expansion of cancer biopsy industry in North America during assessment period is owing to prominent surge in number of diagnostic kit manufacturers & distributors in the sub-continent. Rise in acceptance of liquid biopsies in the U.S. will create lucrative growth avenues for cancer biopsy industry in North America during assessment period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled in report and leveraging market growth are Qiagen N.V., Hologic, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Biocept, Inc., ANGLE Plc, Danaher Corporation, Roche Holding AG, GRAIL, Inc., Freenome Holdings, Inc., Lucence Diagnostics Private Limited, Epigenomics AG, HelioHealth, Genesystems, Inc., Natera, Inc., Chronix Biomedical , Inc., Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc., Personalis Inc., and Biodesix.

The global Cancer Biopsy Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Kits & Consumables

Instruments

By Type

Tissue Biopsies

Liquid Biopsies

By Region