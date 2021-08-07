Global HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market Research Report

The “Global HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market by Solution (Cloud-based, Embedded), LOA (L2, L3, L4, L5), Usage (Passenger & Commercial), Vehicle Type, Services (Advertisement, Mapping, Localization, Update, Maintenance), and Region – Forecast to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market is estimated to be USD 1.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.7% during the forecast period, to reach USD 16.9 Billion by 2030.

HD maps are primarily used in autonomous vehicles. These are the maps designed for use by the machines that drive the autonomous vehicles. HD maps offer high-precision localization, environment perception, planning and decision making, and real-time navigation cloud services to autonomous vehicles. OEMs across the globe are investing in the development of autonomous vehicles.

Although level 5 fully autonomous vehicles are not expected to be commercially available until 2025, many of the associated technologies have already been developed, and thousands of patent applications have been filed to secure intellectual property rights. Ford had the largest number of patents related to autonomous vehicle technology, followed by Toyota by the end of 2020. Since 2011, Ford submitted 14,354 patents and 13,000 patents were submitted by Toyota by the end of 2020.

With the growing trend of autonomous driving technology, the global HD maps market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the future. The promising market for self-driving car renting services and increased investments in autonomous driving technology startups are expected to boost the HD maps market.

In addition, increasing R&D activities related to HD maps by leading HD map suppliers and several startups will further fuel the growth of HD maps for autonomous vehicle market. However, high investment costs and slow adoption rates in developing countries are considered the major restraints for this market.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for HD maps for autonomous vehicles during the forecast period. The North American market is principally driven by the increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience; rising investment in autonomous vehicle technology; and a strong presence of HD map suppliers.

The increase in government support and the availability of suitable infrastructure for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are likely to drive market growth in the region. Asia Oceania is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 34.3%. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries in the region leading the fast-paced development. The government support for autonomous vehicle technology is also a driving factor for the growth of the Asia Oceania market.

Some of the major players in the HD map for autonomous vehicle market are TomTom (the Netherlands), HERE Technologies (the Netherlands), Waymo (US), NVIDIA (US), Baidu (China), Dynamic Map Platform (Japan), NavInfo (China), and Zenrin (US).

These players have long-term supply contracts with leading automotive manufacturers and autonomous vehicle technology developers. These companies have adopted the strategies of new product developments, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, partnerships, and supply contracts to gain traction in the HD map for autonomous vehicle market. Partnership and collaboration are the most widely adopted strategies by major players.

A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled “Alumina Trihydrate – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics”. The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Alumina Trihydrate Market

Global Alumina Trihydrate Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Edition: 8; Released: May 2021

Executive Pool: 462

Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) is an amphoteric compound that occurs naturally in various mineral forms such as bayerite, doyletie, gibbsite, and nordstrandite. ATH is commercially produced by employing the Bayer process, wherein bauxite is dissolved in sodium hydroxide at high temperatures. The resultant white crystalline, non-toxic, non-abrasive, odorless and halogen-free ATH powder is also known as alumina hydrate, hydrate alumina, aluminum hydroxide and aluminum tri-hydroxide. Being amphoteric in nature and possessing excellent properties such as flame retardant, chemical inertness, smoke suppression, thermal conductivity and versatility, ATH finds usage in various myriad applications. ATH is extensively used as flame retardant and smoke suppressant, and is also utilized as a feedstock for producing alumina, aluminum nitrate, calcined alumina, sodium aluminate, aluminum sulfate and Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC). As the product works on endothermic decomposition principle giving off water and taking heat from fire, ATH finds wide usage in production of flame-retardant plastics such as polyvinyl chloride and polyethylene, besides being employed in fireproof wires and cables. ATH is employed as flame retardant in production of rubber products and carpet backing, while it is used as a smoke suppressant filler in polymers. Production of aluminum is the most common application of ATH. Various application areas wherein the product is used include aluminum, adhesives, chemicals, coatings and paints, ink, caulks & sealants, wires & cables, paper, rubbers and carpet backing, among others.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Alumina Trihydrate is projected to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Alumina Trihydrate, accounting for an estimated 23.1% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$426.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. Strict safety regulations imposed by several governments across the world are likely to spur use of ATH as flame retardants and smoke suppressants in construction and furniture industries. The market is also benefitting from increasing demand from automotive industry for flame retardant plastics. The burgeoning electronics industry coupled with growing emphasis on Internet of Things (IoT) and automation is spurring growth for the ATH market. Owing to the product’s cost-effectiveness feature, ATH is in high demand in paper, paints and coating industries. The ATH market growth is also driven by growing use of ATH in high gloss architectural as well as premium semi-gloss coatings due to its property to offer balance of contrast ratio and tint strength. Unlike other typical mineral extenders, ATH extends the coatings life sans any darkening effect. High brightness and low cost makes ATH the preferred option over titanium dioxide. With its anti-corrosive properties and lack of milkiness in mass tone colors, the product is extensively used in paint and coating industry. ATH also finds use in various chemical operations such as ion exchange, filtering medium and chromatography devices. With water purification properties, ATH finds use in water treatment in chemical, food and dairy, oil, textile, and paper industries. Stringent environmental regulations pertaining to disposition of sewage water is likely to propel demand for ATH with efficient dewatering and sludge digestion properties in industrial wastewater treatment market. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include – enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/