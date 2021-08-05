MDU Resources Reports Second Quarter Earnings; Affirms Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) today reported second quarter earnings of $100.2 million, or 50 cents per share, compared to second quarter 2020 earnings of $99.7 million, or 50 cents per share. For the six months ended June 30, MDU Resources earned $152.3 million, or 76 cents per share, compared to $124.8 million, or 62 cents per share, in 2020.

“All our business lines continue to see strong results,” said David L. Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources. “We had record second quarter earnings at our construction services business and near-record results at our construction materials business. Our regulated energy delivery businesses also continue to see solid customer demand. Our second quarter results were impacted by higher stock-based compensation and increased health care costs totaling approximately $4.2 million, after tax. We continue to expect earnings per share to be in the range of $2.00 to $2.15 for 2021.

“We are excited to have construction underway on our North Bakken Expansion project and, with favorable weather, expect it to be in service by the end of the year. We just announced a natural gas pipeline expansion project in eastern North Dakota that will allow our utility company to fulfill higher customer demand in Wahpeton while also extending service to Kindred. We also are pleased to see Congress continue working toward an infrastructure funding package. All our operations, particularly our construction businesses, are well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and create superior shareholder value as we continue building a strong America.”

Business Unit Highlights

Construction Materials and Services

The construction materials business earned $51.4 million in the second quarter, compared to last year’s record second quarter earnings of $53.0 million. The decrease in earnings was largely from higher labor-related costs, including increased stock-based compensation and health care costs. The construction materials business continues to see strong pricing and demand for its materials and contracting services, particularly in the Northwest. The construction materials backlog of work at June 30 was $912 million, compared to $875 million at June 30, 2020.

The construction services business had record second quarter revenue and earnings. Revenue increased 6% and earnings were $28.9 million, following on last year’s record second quarter earnings of $27.9 million. The increase in earnings was primarily from continued strong demand across the commercial and industrial space, particularly the manufacturing industry, as well as increased sales and rentals of the power line equipment the company manufactures. The construction services backlog of work at June 30 was a record $1.32 billion, compared to $1.31 billion at June 30, 2020.

Regulated Energy Delivery

The electric and natural gas utility earned $9.6 million in the second quarter, compared to $11.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Earnings decreased because of higher operating expenses, particularly labor-related costs including increased stock-based compensation and health care expenses. Rate relief in several jurisdictions decreased the seasonal loss the company typically experiences from its natural gas utility operations. Electric retail sales volumes were 6.9% higher and natural gas retail sales volumes were 2.1% lower during the quarter compared to second quarter 2020.

The pipeline business earned $9.2 million in the second quarter, compared to $9.0 million in the second quarter last year. The increase in earnings was largely the result of higher non-regulated project revenues. The company started construction in mid-July on its North Bakken Expansion project, a pipeline extension in western North Dakota that will have capacity to transport 250 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. The project, which is expected to be in service by the end of 2021, is supported by long-term agreements with non-affiliated customers.

Additional Information

In the second quarter of 2020 MDU Resources’ businesses recorded $9.2 million in gains on certain company benefit plans. These same benefit plans saw gains on investment of $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, therefore reflecting a negative impact of $5.4 million.

Guidance

MDU Resources expects earnings per share in the range of $2.00 to $2.15 in 2021, based on these assumptions:

Normal weather, including precipitation and temperatures, across all company markets.

Continued recognition as essential service providers across all company markets.

Electric and natural gas customer growth continuing at a rate of 1-2% annually.

Operating cash flows in the range of $625 million to $675 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the range of $875 million to $925 million.

Construction materials revenues in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion, with margins comparable to 2020, and construction services revenues in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion, with margins comparable to or slightly higher than 2020.

The company plans to invest $806 million for capital projects in 2021; future acquisitions are not included in this amount and would be incremental to the capital program.

Corporate Strategy

MDU Resources’ strategy is to deliver superior value with a two-platform model, regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses, while also pursuing organic growth opportunities and using a disciplined approach to strategic acquisitions of well-managed companies and properties. The company, on a consolidated basis, anticipates 5-8% long-term compound annual growth on earnings per share.

Conference Call

MDU Resources will discuss second quarter results on a webcast at 2 p.m. EDT Aug. 5. The event can be accessed at www.mdu.com. Webcast and audio replays will be available through Aug. 19 at 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 for international callers, conference ID 5527896.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected]

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president and chief financial officer, 701-530-1755

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release highlights the key growth strategies, projections and certain assumptions for the company and its subsidiaries and other matters for each of the company’s businesses. Many of these highlighted statements and other statements not historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although the company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that the company’s projections, including estimates for growth and financial guidance, will in fact be achieved. Please refer to assumptions contained in this press release, as well as the various important factors listed in Part I, Item 1A – Risk Factors in the company’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

Changes in such assumptions and factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from growth and financial guidance. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Throughout this press release, the company presents financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, as well as EBITDA, EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted gross margin, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to earnings, operating income or operating cash flows. The company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures are beneficial in evaluating the company’s financial performance due to its diverse operations. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section contained in this document for additional information.

