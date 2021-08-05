Global Industrial Adhesives Market By Product (Acrylic, Polyvinyl Acetate, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Ethyl Vinyl Acetate And Others), By Application (Automotive, Packaging, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Industrial Machinery, Furniture, Footwear, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020 – 2028

Adhesion and stability are used to bind substrates with industrial adhesives. Industrial adhesives are used in a wide range of uses, from manufacturing to construction. These adhesives are easy to use and allow for permanent bonding between substrates that are identical or dissimilar. Hot-melt or spray adhesives, for example, may be used to bind cloth to wood, plastic, or metal without the need for stitching. Stringent environmental requirements have led with the use of water-based adhesives rather than solvent-based adhesives in the manufacturing, aerospace, and automotive industries, resulting in increased demand for industrial adhesives.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Because of the uncertainties surrounding the length and magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic, customers and end-user businesses have pushed for the advancement of anti-microbial offerings. The demand for applications in healthcare system manufacturing to prevent the spread of anti-biotic-resistant bacteria and hospital-acquired infections is expected to increase.

Due to cost and reliability concerns, demand has been relatively poor in recent years. However, improvements in wellbeing and the economy have aided in the rationale of using these products. Manufacturers of industrial adhesives may consider repurposing and rebranding strategies for their products. Liquid metal, biocides, organo-silane nano-coatings, and specialised peptide coatings are examples of materials.

Overall, the pandemic is expected to have a negative impact on the global adhesives market, with a drop in production and revenue in 2020, as manufacturing industries and industrial facilities around the world have seen a drop in productivity as a result of shutdown and pandemic prevention measures.

Growth Factors

One of the major growth drivers for the Global Industrial Adhesives Market is Increasing demand for adhesives from the building & construction industry. Residential development is being driven by population growth and urbanisation in developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia etc. In these countries, there is a growing need for permanent housing, which is driving demand for adhesives. Adhesives are used in a variety of building uses, including carpet, tiling, wallpapers, and external insulation systems. As a result, the construction industry’s growing demand for adhesives is a major market driver.

Another factor for the growth in this market is Growth in the Packaging, Woodworking & Transportation Market. Over the forecasted timeframe, increasing packaging demand from various end-use industries such as healthcare, food & beverages, and cosmetics is expected to drive market growth. Over the next few years, the market for industrial adhesives is expected to be driven by the growth in e-commerce commodities demand, which requires packaging.

Report Scope :

Product Segment Analysis Preview

In the Industrial Adhesives Market, acrylics were the most common product category. They are used to increase the bonding ability of metals while also improving their visual appeal. Quick curing and acid and solvent resistance make them ideal for a variety of end-use industries, including furniture, medical equipment, and packaging.

Polyvinyl acetate is predicted to report an average growth owing to its properties such as high boiling & temperature tolerance. It is ideal for use in the packaging industry and furniture production due to its superior bond strength and increased creep resistance.

The automobile industry makes extensive use of epoxy adhesives. Epoxy adhesives are ideal for the automotive industry because of their longevity, oil absorption capability, strong wash-out resistance, and high strength over a large temperature range.

Application Segment Analysis Preview

Packaging sector dominate the application segment with 30% of market share. Increased use of industrial adhesives for printing, carton wrapping, and corrugated box production has resulted in strong market penetration in the packaging sector. Furthermore, increasing demand for frozen products, the expansion of the food and beverage industry, and the use of flexible packaging are projected to create opportunities for growth. Adhesives have become a common substitute for mechanical fasteners in packaging applications due to properties such as high handling capability, superior performance under stressful conditions, and curing efficiency. Adhesive applications in vehicles are gaining popularity as the trend toward lightweight cars and sleek new designs shifts, allowing for lower wind resistance and higher speeds. Steel sheets with a thickness of 0.6 to 0.8 mm are used in most vehicle bodies, and they require high-strength bonding to ensure optimum protection in the event of a collision or mishap. The rise in demand for different materials such as glass, rubber, and plastic from the automotive industry is driving the development.

Regional Segment Analysis Preview

In 2020, Asia Pacific was the leading region, accounting for 8.9% CAGR. Due to low labour costs and friendly government legislation, major automobile firms have relocated their manufacturing operations to China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam. Over the next seven years, rising per capita income among the middle class in countries like China and India is expected to boost vehicle sales. In the coming years, these trends are likely to fuel product demand.

In North America, growing demand from the packaging industry is projected to remain a core driver of business growth over the forecast period. The growth of the packaging industry, which absorbs a vast number of industrial adhesives, is responsible for changes in customer tastes toward simplicity, expanded shelf life, quick-serve, and portability of goods. This will almost certainly propel business demand in the coming years.

Key Market Players and Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the Global Industrial Adhesives Market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Sika AG, Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd., Adhesive Films Inc., Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation, and Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

To improve competitive competition, industry leaders are employing tactics such as mergers and acquisitions, capacity extension, and long-term contracts with end-users. For example, H.B. Fuller Company purchased the assets of H.E. Wisdom & Sons, Inc. and its subsidiary Wisdom Adhesives Southeast, LLC in January 2017, bolstering the company’s North American presence.

The Global Industrial Adhesives Market is segmented as follows: –

Product

Acrylic

Polyvinyl Acetate

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Ethyl Vinyl Acetate

Others

Application

Automotive

Packaging

Electricals & Electronics

Medical

Industrial Machinery

Furniture

Footwear

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



