Novavax gibt Daten zum COVID-19-Auffrischimpfung bekannt, die einen vierfachen Anstieg der neutralisierenden Antikörperspiegel im Vergleich zu den Spitzenwerten nach der Erstimpfung belegen

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX ), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced preliminary data showing that a single booster dose of the Nanoparticle-based recombinant COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M ™ adjuvant, NVX-CoV2373, given six months after an initial two-dose treatment, produced a 4.6-fold increase in functional antibody titers. In addition, the functional ACE-2 binding inhibition antibodies that cross-react with the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) were more than six times as high as in the primary vaccination series. The full data of the study are submitted to a trade journal and published on a preprint server.

The results come from an ongoing Phase II study in the US and Australia in which selected participants in the 5-microgram dose cohort received a 5-microgram booster dose to boost their functional immune response 189 days after the initial two-dose regimen investigate.

“The compelling results of this study reinforce our belief that a booster dose of NVX-CoV2373 provides comprehensive protection against disease, including known and emerging variants,” said Dr. Gregory M. Glenn , President of Research and Development, Novavax “Given that natural and vaccine-induced immunity deteriorates over time, continuing our proactive clinical development program is critical to understanding and demonstrating the effectiveness of our recombinant nanoparticle vaccine, COVID-19.”

Twenty-eight days after the booster, the anti-spike IgG increased 4.6-fold compared to the peak response after the second dose (day 217 GMEU = 200,408 (95% CI: 159,796; 251,342)). This increased value corresponds to a 3.7- to 4.4-fold increase in anti-spike IgG levels associated with protection in Novavax’s Phase III PREVENT-19 and UK clinical trials.

The neutralization reactions of the wild type also increased by a factor of 4.3 compared to the peak reaction after the 2nd dose (IC50 neutralization titer = 6,231 (95% CI: 4,738; 8,195)). This increased value corresponds to a 4.6 to 5.5-fold increase over the neutralization response, which was associated with protection in the PREVENT-19 and UK phase III clinical studies. Older participants (60-84 years old) showed a 5.4-fold increase in antibody responses, while younger participants (18-59 years old) showed a 3.7-fold increase. Refreshing with NVX-CoV2373 induced very high concentrations of functional antibodies against the alpha (B.1.1.7), beta (B.1.351) and delta variants ,

The administration of the booster dose was generally well tolerated. Local and systemic reactogenicity increased between the 1st, 2nd and 3rd dose, with 90% of symptoms classified as mild or moderate after the third dose.

In addition to the ongoing Phase I / II Boost study, NVX-CoV2373 is one of seven COVID-19 vaccines being investigated as part of the COV Boost study. This mix-and-match study is carried out by the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust and other locations of the National Institute for Health Research in the UK and is supported by the UK Vaccines Task Force and the Department of Health and Social Care. COV-Boost Investigates heterologous refreshment in people who have already received two doses of an approved vaccine. NVX-CoV2372 is also being investigated as part of Com-COV2, which is testing a heterologous regimen of COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers.

Information on NVX-CoV2373

NVX-CoV2373 is a protein-based vaccine candidate developed from the genetic sequence of the first strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease COVID-19. Developed using Novavax’s recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate an antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein, NVX-CoV2373 is formulated with Novavax’s patented saponin-based Matrix-M ™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response to amplify and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 contains purified protein antigen and cannot replicate nor can it cause COVID-19. In preclinical studies, NVX-CoV2373 induced antibodies that blocked the binding of the spike protein to cellular receptors and provided protection against infection and disease.

NVX-CoV2373 is being investigated in two pivotal phase III studies: a study in Great Britain with an efficacy of 96.4% against the original virus strain, 86.3% against the alpha variant (B.1.1.7) and one Showed overall effectiveness of 89.7%, and the PREVENT-19 study in the United States and Mexico, which found 100 percent protection against moderate and severe illness and an overall effectiveness of 90.4%. It is also being tested in two ongoing Phase II studies that began in August 2020: A Phase IIb study in South Africa that has an overall effectiveness of 55% in HIV-negative participants and an effectiveness of 48.6% against one showed a new escape variant, described for the first time in South Africa, as well as a continuation of phase I / II in the USA and Australia.

NVX-CoV2373 can be stored stably at temperatures of 2 ° – 8 ° C, so that the existing channels of the vaccine supply chain can be used for distribution. It is packaged in a ready-to-use liquid formulation in 10-dose vials.

About the Matrix-M ™ adjuvant Novavax’s

patented saponin-based Matrix-M ™ adjuvant has shown a strong and well-tolerated effect by stimulating the entry of antigen-presenting cells into the puncture site and increasing antigen presentation in the local lymph nodes , which increases the immune response.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes better health around the world through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines for the prevention of serious infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently manufacture highly immunogenic nanoparticles that address urgent global health needs. Novavax is currently conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu ™, the quadrivalent flu vaccine based on nanoparticles, has achieved all primary goals in the pivotal Phase III clinical trial in older adults and is being prepared for regulatory filing.

