Weigh-In-Motion System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Weigh-in motion is a system used to measure the axle loads of vehicles, with the help of installed sensors. When vehicles are driving at low or average traffic speeds, weigh-in motion systems can assess & measure load and do not allow the vehicle to stop. It has various benefits such as it provides road safety, road management, overload vehicles enforcement, traffic monitoring, and analysis which in turn increase the need in the market. Its vehicle scale provides gross weights without affecting the flow of traffic due to which they are also used for weight-based toll collection systems. Further, weigh-in-motion sensing technologies offer broad application for pavements, bridges, and railways providing improving road safety with reducing accident risk.

Global Weigh-in-motion System Market: Growth Factors

Global rise in government initiative towards intelligent transportation by various countries like the US, China, Japan, and Europe is the key driving factor for the growth of the weigh-in-motion system market. The surge in the problem of traffic congestion and increasing demand for the Public-Private Partnerships model drives the global weigh-in-motion system market. The overloaded heavy-duty vehicles can lead to damage of road structure which in turn, weigh in motion system helps in blocking the overloaded vehicles and reduce the deterioration of the roads. Further, the growing trend of onboard weigh-in-motion systems to reduce the infrastructure cost required for steady on-ground weigh-in-motion systems by installing the system in the vehicle is expected to boost the demand of the weigh-in-motion system market in the near future. However, lack of standardization along with less standardization in traffic management is expected to hamper the growth of the weigh-in-motion system market. This is attributed to variations in communication network standards and protocols according to different regions and countries that limit the market growth. Furthermore, favorable government policies, collaboration with private vendors and increasing investment in developing smart city offers a lucrative opportunity for the growth of global weigh-in-motion system market in the forecast period.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for the global weigh-in-motion system has momentarily decreased due to sudden restrictions on commercial transportation. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has affected human life and to control the outbreak, the government has imposed strict regulations. The restriction on movements & lockdown; travel curbs abattoirs, and shut down of productions directly affected the demand for heavy-duty vehicles. Further, the limitation on personnel movement and a temporary halt on manufacturing units indirectly impacting the demand for a weigh-in-motion system. However, the ease in restrictions on non-essential and heavy-duty transportation will propel the demand for the weigh-in-motion system market in the forecast period.

Global Weigh-in-motion System Market: Segmentation

The global weigh-in-motion system market is distributed based on component, vehicle speed, type, end-use industry, function, and region. Hardware and software & services are the components of the weigh-in-motion system. The vehicle speed segment is bifurcated into low-speed and high-speed. Based on type, the global weigh-in-motion system market is split into in-road, weigh bridge, and onboard. The end-use industry segment consists of highway toll, oil & refinery, logistics, and other end-use industries. Vehicle profiling, weight-based toll collection, weight enforcement, axle counting, and traffic data collection are functions of the weigh-in-motion system market.

Global Weigh-in-motion System Market: Regional Analysis

Europe is estimated to hold the highest share in the global weigh-in-motion system market during the forecast period. The favorable government of the region focuses on implementing weigh-in-motion systems across countries such as the UK, Germany, and France to reduce the traffic congestion and wear & tear of roads boosting the growth of the weigh-in-motion system market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate and is expected to offer opportunities for the market growth owing to rising investment in intelligent transportation technology and smart city management.

Global Weigh-in-motion System Market: Competitive Players

The global weigh-in-motion system market is highly fragmented with the presence of several global and domestic players. Kapsch TrafficCom, Q-Free ASA, METTLER TOLEDO, Avery Weigh-Tronix, TransCore International Road Dynamics Inc., Kistler Group., SWARCO AG, FLIR Systems, Inc., and TE Connectivity are some of the dominant players that are functioning in the global weigh-in-motion system market. The leading players are continuously focusing on strategic collaboration with government units and facilitate other effective strategies to advance a competitive edge in the market.

Global Weigh-in-motion System Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



What Reports Provides

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/