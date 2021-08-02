Heart Failure Software Market By Software Type (Knowledge Based And Non-Knowledge Based), Component (Web-Based, On-Premises, And Cloud-Based Systems), By End-User (Hospitals And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028

The global Heart Failure software market accounted for USD 2. 5 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.2 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Heart failure software manages the patient’s safety efficiently and also it helps in spotting risks at a glance, track the patient’s journey from hospital to community. It offers more time for patients care and helps the healthcare professionals to stay informed of the patient’s condition, treatment, and the plan of management of the patient.

The players in the heart failure software market are focusing on developing technologically advance and cost efficient sytem in order to serve the consumer. For instance, In April 2018, Zoll Medical Corporation announced that U.S. FDA approved the µCor Heart Failure and Arrhythmia Management System, a new system used to improve the management of the acute heart failure.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The restrictions imposed by various nations to contain COVID had stopped the demand and supply resulting in a disruption across the whole supply chain. It has led to either closure or suspension of their production activities in most industrial units across the globe. Furthermore, the global economy was deeply impacted by implementation of lockdown, as many activities came to halt. The heart failure software market saw a decline in its growth as the covid-19 outbreak progressed. This is attributed to the fact that research and development activities in the manufacturing plants or development centre were halted as funds were being directed for sustaining economic unrest by many players.

Growth Factors

Heart failure software market is major boosted by rising occurrence of heart-associated diseases all over the different parts of the globe. These diseases comprise diabetes, angina pectoris, and hypertension. For example, as per the IDC (International Diabetes Federation), China had the biggest amount of diabetic people with almost 96.2 Million individuals suffering from diabetes chased by India with almost 66.8 Million people suffering from diabetes in 2014. This directly assisted in powering the global heart failure software market. On the other hand, non-affordability and high costs of heart failure software are the major hindering factors directly impacting the development of heart failure software market. Illiteracy and non-awareness amongst the people may also hamper the development of heart failure software market. Innovation and advancement in technologies will bolster the growth of heart failure software market. For instance, in 2017 DAWN Clinical Software launched DAWN Heart Failure Software that effectively manages CHF (congestive heart failure).

Report Scope:

Software Segment Analysis Preview

Based on software, the market is segmented into Knowledge Based and Non-Knowledge Based. Knowledge based software is likely to gain a major traction in the market and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Knowledge based heart failure software was observed with relatively significant demand than the other.

Delivery mode Segment Analysis Preview

By delivery mode, the market is segmented into Web-Based, On-Premises, and Cloud-Based Systems. Web-Based segment held the major share in the market.

End-User Segment Analysis Preview

On the basis of end-users, the global market of heart failure software market is divided into types such as hospitals. Hospital sector ruled the end-users segment of heart failure software market in 2020. This development is credited due to increasing acceptance of remote patient monitoring system and electronic health records. Increasing awareness related to personal health among the people is likely to boost development of the consumer sector over the forecast period.

Region Analysis Preview

Based on areas, the global heart failure software market is divided into five types such as Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. These divisions are additionally sub-divided into the U.K., the U.S., France, Germany, Japan, China, Brazil, and India. North America grabbed the biggest share in the global heart failure software market chased by Europe. Moreover, rise in awareness in nations such as Canada and the U.S. will elevate the development of heart failure software market in this area. North America added up for almost 42% of the entire share in the heart failure software market. Apart from this, heart failure software market has growth avenues in emerging areas such as Latin America and Asia Pacific due to public awareness, huge patient base, government initiatives, increase disposable income, and healthcare infrastructure.

Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape

Some of key players in Heart Failure software market are Cerner Corporation, 4S Information Systems Ltd., Axis Clinical Software, Inc., CitiusTech Inc.

The global Heart Failure Software market is segmented as follows:

By Software

Knowledge Based

Non-Knowledge Based

By Delivery Mode

Web-Based

On-Premises

Cloud-Based Systems

By End-User

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



https://murphyshockeylaw.net/