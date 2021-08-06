https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/healthcare-it-integration-market

The Global Healthcare IT Integration Market accounted for USD 3.96 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.60 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The usage of Information Technology in the healthcare sector has created a very influential revolution in the faster diagnostics and treatments and improvement in the speeds of backend processing and documentation for the institutions and organizations operating in the healthcare sector. The market is primarily driven by demand for a system which can increase the efficiency of the healthcare providers and the organizations. There has been increasing usage of technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA) which is used for the processes such as imaging diagnostics, enabling early and accurate diagnostics and reducing patient waiting times. Also, the upcoming 5G communication network will be useful to transfer the real-time data within the healthcare professionals, thus resulting into improved administrative and management services.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on Healthcare IT Integration Market. As large number of patients have been visiting the healthcare facilities across the world, there has been rising demand for the efficient healthcare facilities. The rising prevalence of COVID-19 has boosted the demand for the accurate diagnosis and treatment devices. Using digitally connected devices, healthcare professionals have been using the healthcare IT facilities in order to diagnose and monitor the patients effectively. Also, there has been the scarcity of the healthcare workers and this has driven the demand for healthcare IT integrated devices while monitoring the vital signs.

Growth Factors

There has been increasing demand for the healthcare systems that can enhance the efficiency of the healthcare providers and the institutions. Also, the increasing usage of paperless technology, increasing necessity to integrate healthcare systems, rising government initiatives and support and increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records systems have been the factors that are boosting the demand for the Healthcare IT Market.

The rising demand to decrease the healthcare expenditure with the help of advanced operational technologies is also fueling the demand. The use of the automated workflows using IoT sensors has been useful to make data driven decisions, which is an effective way to reduce human errors, cost, power consumption and overall process time. There has been also focus on using AI and IoT technologies to enhance the patient care, improving scalable therapeutics, interoperability of medical equipment and digital patient experience.

Report Scope :

Product Analysis Preview

This is due to the factors such as increased adoption of EHR’s, rising regulatory requirements and reforms in healthcare sector, the need of integrated healthcare systems in order to improve healthcare quality and reforms are the factors responsible for the rising demand of the Medical device integration segment. The shift of point-of-care diagnostics systems from hospitals to home care settings is also the reason for the rising demand.

An interface engine is a software that facilitates the data between various healthcare IT systems. The integration engines help the IT department to combine together the separate systems, thus facilitating the clinicians and other users to access the data housed within multiple EHR’s. Also, as they are less expensive and take less time for implementation, there has been increasing demand for such systems.

Service Analysis Preview

This is due to the fact that the advancement of healthcare solutions has facilitated to deliver the educational content, thus ensuring uninterrupted communication between healthcare providers and patients. With the movement of medical care from traditional hospitals to ambulatory medicine, there has been necessity to provide all the required information and documentation in digital records to keep them safe and easily accessible to the concerned authorities.

End Users Analysis Preview

Diagnostic imaging is basically a process that physicians use to look inside the body. Demand for this segment has considerably increased since it provides early and accurate diagnosis. Doctors are able to diagnose correctly the likelihood of developing any disease. Also, the procedures used in this centers are painless and they are much affordable.

The Hospitals segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The demand is specially increasing in the hospitals because of increasing usage of e-prescriptions, electronic health records (EHR’s) and other technology-based tools that help patients gain easy access to the best healthcare facilities. The increasing usage of electronic prescribing, telehealth and medical record systems such as EMR’s, EHR’s and PHR’s have increased the overall demand for the healthcare IT systems in hospitals.

Regional Analysis Preview

North America held a share of 38% in 2020. The increasing demand in this region is due to the reasons such as rising adoption of the IT in the healthcare sectors by many healthcare providers, increasing government initiatives to support Healthcare IT and rising demand for the optimization in the healthcare infrastructure. The better healthcare facilities and the rising investments done by the institutions and organizations are also the reasons for the increasing demand in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2028. This is mainly due to favorable government initiatives to implement IT in the healthcare industry, eHealth solutions due to the COVID-19 outbreak, growing medical tourism and increasing need for advanced telehealth. The increasing patient population base and rising commercialization of healthcare IT integration are the reasons for the demand.

Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the Healthcare IT Integration market include InterSystems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Infor, Orion Health, Allscripts Healthcare solutions, NextGen Healthcare, Oracle Corporation, IBM, Corepoint Health, Meditech, AVI-SPL, Inc., Capsule Technologies Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH and Dell Technologies among others.

In 2019, Medsphere Systems Corporation, a leading provider of affordable healthcare IT services company, acquired Wellsoft Corporation, a provider of Emergency Department Information Systems (EDIS). Medsphere is planning to introduce a comprehensive solution for urgent care centers, which capitalizes on the Wellsoft’s technology, using Medsphere’s RCM Cloud revenue cycle suite.

The Global Healthcare IT Integration Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Medical device Integration

Interface Engine

Media Integration

By Service

Education

Support

Integration

By End Users

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Laboratories

Hospitals

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



