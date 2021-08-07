New Two-Year Data Showed Bimekizumab Maintained High Levels of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, announced today new interim data from BE BRIGHT, an open-label extension (OLE) trial to assess the long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy of bimekizumab, an investigational IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor, in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.1,2 These results were presented today during a platform presentation at the 2021 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Summer Meeting, Tampa, Florida, U.S.

Data presented showed that the majority of patients who achieved complete or near complete skin clearance after 16 weeks of bimekizumab treatment maintained these responses through to two years with continuous maintenance dosing, every four weeks (Q4W) or every eight weeks (Q8W).1 The efficacy and safety of bimekizumab have not been established and it is not approved by any regulatory authority worldwide.

“These interim results from the BE BRIGHT study highlight the potential of bimekizumab to provide lasting skin clearance to adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis,” said Mark Lebwohl, MD, Dean for Clinical Therapeutics, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Chairman emeritus, Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology and Presenting Author of the data at the AAD Summer Meeting. “These data are meaningful for the dermatology community and further add to the clinical evidence we have from the bimekizumab Phase 3 clinical program.”

“Given the chronic nature of psoriasis, physicians and patients value treatment options that can offer long-term disease control,” said Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President, Immunology Solutions and Head of U.S., UCB. “We are pleased to share the first presentation of bimekizumab data from the BE BRIGHT study highlighting the potential of bimekizumab to provide complete skin clearance that can last through to two years in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.”

Results shared today report on the maintenance of the Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) of Clear or Almost Clear skin (IGA 0/1), Body Surface Area (BSA) ≤1%, and Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 100 through to two years of bimekizumab treatment.1 Analyses included patients randomized to bimekizumab 320 mg Q4W who exhibited a response at week 16 in one of the pivotal Phase 3 studies (BE READY, BE VIVID, BE SURE), received bimekizumab 320 mg Q4W or Q8W maintenance dosing from week 16, and continued with the same maintenance dosing in the open-label BE BRIGHT study, i.e., Q4W/Q4W/Q4W or Q4W/Q8W/Q8W.1

Initially, 989 patients were randomized to bimekizumab Q4W. At week 16, 87.5 percent achieved IGA 0/1, 74.9 percent achieved BSA ≤1% and 62.7 percent achieved PASI 100. Among week 16 IGA 0/1 responders, over nine out of 10 patients maintained IGA 0/1 to week 48 in the OLE trial (94.4 and 96.2 percent with continuous Q4W and Q8W maintenance dosing, respectively).1 Similarly, among week 16 BSA ≤1% responders, over nine out of 10 patients maintained BSA ≤1% to week 48 in the OLE trial (90.7 and 92.5 percent with continuous Q4W and Q8W maintenance dosing, respectively). Over eight out of 10 patients who achieved complete skin clearance (PASI 100) at week 16 maintained response to week 48 in the OLE trial (80.7 and 86.1 percent with continuous Q4W and Q8W maintenance dosing, respectively).1

In BE READY, BE VIVID and BE SURE, the most frequently reported treatment-emergent adverse events in bimekizumab-treated patients were nasopharyngitis, oral candidiasis, and upper respiratory tract infection.3,4,5,6

Bimekizumab is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults. On June 25th, 2021, the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending granting a marketing authorization for bimekizumab for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy. The final decision of the European Commission on marketing authorization is expected within approximately two months of the CHMP opinion.

About BE BRIGHT2

BE BRIGHT (NCT03598790) is an ongoing, multicentre, open-label extension study assessing the long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy of bimekizumab in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Patients who completed one of three bimekizumab Phase 3 studies, BE READY, BE VIVID and BE SURE, were eligible to enroll in the BE BRIGHT study. More details can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov.

About bimekizumab

Bimekizumab is an investigational humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is designed to selectively and directly inhibit both IL-17A and IL-17F, two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes.4,5,6 Selective inhibition of IL-17F in addition to IL-17A has been shown to suppress inflammation to a greater extent than IL-17A inhibition alone.4,5,6

The efficacy and safety of bimekizumab have not been established and it is not approved by any regulatory authority worldwide.

About Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a common, chronic inflammatory disease with primary involvement of the skin.7 This skin condition affects men and women of all ages and ethnicities.7 Psoriasis signs and symptoms can vary but may include red patches of skin covered with silvery scales; dry, cracked skin that may bleed; and thickened, pitted or ridged nails.8 Psoriasis also has a considerable psychological and quality-of-life impact, potentially affecting work, recreation, relationships, sexual functioning, family and social life.9

Unmet needs remain in the treatment of psoriasis. A population-based survey identified that approximately one in three psoriasis patients reported that their primary goals of therapy, including keeping symptoms under control, reducing itching and decreasing flaking, were not met with their current treatment.10

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 8,400 people in nearly 40 countries, the company generated revenue of €5.3 billion in 2020. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news.

Forward looking statements UCB

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements containing the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “may”, “will”, “continue” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and beliefs of management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial information, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices and other such estimates and results. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of UCB, or industry results, to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Important factors that could result in such differences include: the global spread and impact of COVID-19, changes in general economic, business and competitive conditions, the inability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to obtain them on acceptable terms or within expected timing, costs associated with research and development, changes in the prospects for products in the pipeline or under development by UCB, effects of future judicial decisions or governmental investigations, safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, product liability claims, challenges to patent protection for products or product candidates, competition from other products including biosimilars, changes in laws or regulations, exchange rate fluctuations, changes or uncertainties in tax laws or the administration of such laws, and hiring and retention of its employees. There is no guarantee that new product candidates will be discovered or identified in the pipeline, will progress to product approval or that new indications for existing products will be developed and approved. Movement from concept to commercial product is uncertain; preclinical results do not guarantee safety and efficacy of product candidates in humans. So far, the complexity of the human body cannot be reproduced in computer models, cell culture systems or animal models. The length of the timing to complete clinical trials and to get regulatory approval for product marketing has varied in the past and UCB expects similar unpredictability going forward. Products or potential products which are the subject of partnerships, joint ventures or licensing collaborations may be subject to differences disputes between the partners or may prove to be not as safe, effective or commercially successful as UCB may have believed at the start of such partnership. UCB’ efforts to acquire other products or companies and to integrate the operations of such acquired companies may not be as successful as UCB may have believed at the moment of acquisition. Also, UCB or others could discover safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with its products and/or devices after they are marketed. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of UCB’s products that implicate an entire class of products may have a material adverse effect on sales of the entire class of affected products. Moreover, sales may be impacted by international and domestic trends toward managed care and health care cost containment, including pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, and the reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers as well as legislation affecting biopharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement activities and outcomes. Finally, a breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of UCB’s data and systems.

Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any of such forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labelling in any market, or at any particular time, nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be or will continue to be commercially successful in the future.

UCB is providing this information, including forward-looking statements, only as of the date of this press release and it does not reflect any potential impact from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, unless indicated otherwise. UCB is following the worldwide developments diligently to assess the financial significance of this pandemic to UCB. UCB expressly disclaims any duty to update any information contained in this press release, either to confirm the actual results or to report or reflect any change in its forward-looking statements with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless such statement is required pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/