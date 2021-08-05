Organic Chocolate Spreads Market – By Product (Hazelnut And Dark), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket And Online), And By Region – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020 – 2026

The global Organic Chocolate Spreads market, which was estimated at about 501 (USD Million) in 2019 and is predicted to accrue earnings worth 710 (USD Million) by 2026, is set to record a CAGR of nearly over 5% during 2020-2026. The report offers valuation and analysis of Organic Chocolate Spreads market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, limitations, sales estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market data. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on value (USD Million).

Report Scope :

Organic Chocolate Spreads Market: Overview

With escalating customer awareness about health benefits of products along with continuous innovation in chocolate products has made organic chocolate spreads more popular across the globe. Furthermore, massive popularity of ready –to- eat food & beverages will enhance the sale of organic chocolate spreads in the coming years. After an elongated lockdown due to spread of COVID 19 pandemic, the markets are beginning to open and hence it is more likely that the product demand will catch up within the next couple of months.

Organic Chocolate Spreads Market: Growth Drivers

Growing need for healthier food products are projected to steer the expansion of organic chocolate spreads industry over the anticipated timespan. Apart from this, massive demand for chocolate spreads having omega-3 fatty acids as their ingredients will enlarge the scope of organic chocolate spreads business in the years to come. Massive preference among the consumers for organic food products will increase the sales of organic chocolate spreads, thereby driving market trends. Furthermore, organic spreads have become a key breakfast meal product and organic chocolate spreads category is one of the most popular among them.

Apparently, huge consumer awareness pertaining to intake of nutritious diet and adopting of healthy food habits will result in large demand for organic chocolate spreads in the meals. In addition to this, growing trend among teenagers, millennial population, and old people for improving their health & fitness levels will enhance the product penetration. Huge consumer awareness towards consumption of low-calorie diet will prompt the industry sphere over 2020-2026.

Regional Insights

Europe To Make Major Contributions Towards Overall Market Share Over 2020-2026

The regional market growth over the predicted timeline is due to massive demand for organic diet in countries such as Switzerland, Russia, and Spain. Apart from this, Europe is the biggest exporter of chocolate across the globe and possesses highest number of certified organic food processing firms & organic food manufacturing companies. This, in turn, will help in creating a strong position for organic chocolate spreads market in the continent over the upcoming years. Moreover, rise in the sale of organic food products in Europe will prop up the market size over the coming years.

Competitive Insights

Key participants profiled in the report include Nutiva, Inc., Rigoni di Asiago, BIONA, Cocofina, Phalada Pure & Sure, Mason & Co., The Organic Family Ltd., Askinosie Chocolate, LLC, Pana Organic, and Artisana Organics.

The global Organic Chocolate Spreads Market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

Hazelnut

Dark

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



