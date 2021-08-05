Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size – By Product (Dental Systems & Equipment And Dental Implants) And By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020 – 2026

The global Cosmetic Dentistry market accrued earnings worth approximately 22.5 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 31.3 (USD Billion) by 2026, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 7% over the period from 2020 to 2026. The report offers assessment and analysis of the Cosmetic Dentistry market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, revenue estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report provides historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).

Report Scope :

Cosmetic Dentistry Market: Overview

Cosmetic dentistry is a kind of dental solution highlighting on improving the tooth & mouth appearance. In addition to this, it enhances the aesthetic value of teeth & mouth and improves facial expression. Apart from this, cosmetic dental treatment includes straightening of teeth, laser whitening, enameloplasty, tooth whitening, realignment, gum depigmentation, gingivectomy, and reshaping. Additionally, it also focusses on enhancing dental aesthetics in terms of position, size, alignment, shape, and color. Furthermore, the materials utilized in cosmetic dentistry include crowns, porcelain veneers, and gum grafts.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market: Growth Drivers

Thriving dental tourism industry and rise in the per capita income of the middle income groups will steer cosmetic dentistry market size. Surge in geriatric population prone to dental disorders will prompt the expansion of cosmetic dentistry industry over the assessment period. Innovations in dental device designs and launching of new products will embellish industry trends. Massive awareness about improving the aesthetic value of the body among young, old, and millennial population will proliferate cosmetic dentistry market surge over the upcoming years. Massive improvement in healthcare infrastructure facility in the developed countries will generate ripples of growth for cosmetic dentistry industry over 2020-2026. Nonetheless, less reimbursement alternatives for cosmetic surgeries and high costs of dental imaging will pose a threat to the growth of cosmetic dentistry industry over the forecast timeline.

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific To Register Highest CAGR Over 2020-2026

The growth of cosmetic dentistry industry in Asia Pacific can be attributed to surging per capita income of the population in the countries such as China and India. In addition to this, growing trend of improving the dental health & add aesthetic value to the teeth among the young & old persons as well as baby boomer population will contribute remarkably towards Asia Pacific market size over the projected timeframe. Apparently, myriad kinds of dental surgeries available in the sub-continent is anticipated to open floodgates of opportunities for industry players, thereby steering cosmetic dentistry market value in the foreseeable future.

Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled in the report include Danaher Corporation, A-Dec Inc., The 3M Company, Align Technology Inc., Planmeca Oy, Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc., Biolase, Inc., DENTSPLY International, Inc., and Institut Straumann AG.

The global Cosmetic Dentistry Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Dental Systems & Equipment

Dental Implants

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



