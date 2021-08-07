IoT Middleware Market By Platform (Application Management, Device Management And Others), By End User (Manufacturing, Automotive And Transportation And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020 – 2028

The Global IoT Middleware Market accounted for USD 7.74 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 33.49 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2021 to 2028.

IoT (Internet of Things) middleware software acts as an interface between the components of IoT, thus making communication possible among the elements. Middleware is used to connect complex and already existing programs that were originally not designed to be connected. The market is primarily driven by increasing adoption of cloud models by enterprises, government and private organizations to optimize the operational capabilities of traditional devices. Many SME’s and large enterprise nowadays have been inclining towards achieving higher efficiency using lower costs, thus making the use of IoT platforms to increase the scalability and efficiency of the business process. Also, the IoT platforms have a complex architecture as large number of devices are connected to the network that sends data to the cloud.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global impacts of COVID-19 are estimated to positively affect the IoT Middleware market in 2021. With the outbreak of COVID19, there have increasing social distancing norms that have been implemented in various countries. In case of IoT Middleware market, the IoT hardware and sensors are supplied from China due to their low costs. But due to COVID-19, majority of the countries have cut-off their all imports. Due to decline in the supply in the sensors and connectivity hardware, the growth of IoT will be affected negatively. Also, many countries have reduced importing from China, leading to the rise in the price of IoT hardware. Thus the market has been affected negatively due to the pandemic.

Growth Factors

The growing adoption of cloud models by the government and private enterprises is the major factor driving the market. There has been in increase in the spending on goods and services that involve IoT components. Also, there are government initiatives such as smart cities development which is the factor fueling the demand for IoT middleware market. The growing trend of smart homes, factories and connected buildings are creating demand for IoT middleware market. There have also been significant partnerships among the vendors to innovate advanced middleware software.

The increase in the regulatory compliance and evolution of high speed network technologies are also the factors contributing to the overall growth of the market. The increasing trend of centralized monitoring and evolution of high network technologies are the factors fueling the demand for the IoT middleware market. Also, in the manufacturing sector there has been increasing demand as IoT enables manufacturers to connect machinery and control systems together.

Report Scope :

Platform Analysis Preview

Organizations are readily adopting IoT middleware for device management applications as it acts as an agent between the service providers (IoT devices) and service consumers (enterprise applications). It acts as a mediator interface between Internet and ‘things’. As these middleware provides the solutions such as interoperability, dependability and security, they are in high demand in the market. In the device management, middleware hides many complexities and architectural details from both application and object sides, in order to communicate with minimum knowledge. Thus, IoT middleware are in great demand for the device management application.

End User Analysis Preview

This is due to the fact that IoT middleware can implement IoT based virtual manufacturing applications and also the IoT based factory automation, which has been encouraging manufacturers to deploy IoT in key manufacturing processes. The growing acceptance of Industry 4.0 and Internet of Things (IoT) is also the important factor for the demand of IoT middleware in the Manufacturing sector. Also, the advantage of IoT in attaining informed manufacturing is the factor fueling the demand for the IoT middleware market.

Regional Analysis Preview

North America held a share of 38% in 2020. It is supposed to be one of the highest revenue-generating regions for this market during the forecasted period. This high growth is due to the factors such as growing role of IoT in the end-user industries of the region, deployment of the smart energy projects, growing trend of connected cars, home automation and increasing focus on smart manufacturing. Another important factor for the growth of IoT middleware is increasing input cost of labor and growing competition from large manufacturers which is attracting the demand for the IoT devices and hence the IoT middleware too. As US is on the verge of fourth industrial revolution, data is being used on a large scale of production integrating a wide range of manufacturing systems. Thus, this increases the overall demand for the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the CAGR of 23.3% from 2021 to 2028. This is due to the fact that there has been significant demand of IoT in connecting devices for establishing a connection between other devices. The technological advancement in smartphones along with rising smartphone users has further boosted the demand for the market. The growing demand for IoT connectivity in the government initiatives such as smart cities has further fueled the growth for IoT middleware market in this region.

Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the IoT Middleware market include Red Hat, Cisco Systems Inc., Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Oracle, PTC, Davra Networks, ClearBlade Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., WSO2 Arrayent, Inc., Axiros, MuleSoft, IBM, Hitachi, SAP SE and Siemens among others.

In March 2020, Kerlink which is the provider of solutions dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT) and Zenner IoT solutions GmbH which is a LoRaWAN system integrator, collaborated on the massive LoRaWAN network for Energy, Gas and Water Company. The overall network is operated by Netze BW, which is the largest distribution network for electricity, gas and water.

The Global IoT Middleware Market is segmented as follows:

By Platform

Application Management

Device Management

By End User

Manufacturing

Automotive

Transportation

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



