Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market For Gum Base, Additives, Sealants, Lubricants And Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2020 – 2028

The Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market was accounted for USD 525 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 667 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 3% between 2021 and 2028.

Medium relative molecular mass polyisobutylene may be a copolymer of isobutylene and isoprene. The relative molecular mass of medium molecular-weight polyisobutylene is between 40000-120,000 g/mol. This polymer is usually used as adhesives, sealants, insulators, lubricants, and others. It possesses the properties like elongation, flexibility, high gas barrier performance, and high cohesive strength. Moreover, this polymer is employed as a tack improver in adhesive formulations, a primary binder in sealing compounds, and a viscosity modifier.

Growing demand for adhesives and sealants and rising usage of medium relative molecular mass polyisobutylene as an additive in fuels, greases, and lubricating oils are a number of the crucial factors driving the market growth. Moreover, extensive usage of medium relative molecular mass polyisobutylene as a protective within the adhesive industry is additionally fueling the market growth. Additionally, wide application of medium relative molecular mass polyisobutylene across various industries like automotive, packaging, electronics, etc due to its properties like a high barrier to gases and fluids, flexibility, cohesive strength among others is expected to bolster the market growth over the forthcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene market has witnessed a slight decline in the sales for short term to the lockdown enforcement placed by governments to contain COVID spreading. The restrictions imposed by various nations to contain COVID had stopped the production resulting in disruption across the whole supply chain. However, the global markets are slowly opening to their full potential, and theirs a surge in demand. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this disease. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic. Various scenarios have been analyzed based on inputs from various secondary sources and the current data available about the situation.

Growth Factors

The prevalence of skin allergies, melanoma, and other skin cancers in developing countries is high, which is a chance for drug companies to realize a bigger share in these regions. Increasing demand for cost-efficient therapeutics in developing regions, like the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, has encouraged major players to develop cheaper and effective drugs. These factors are expected to fuel the expansion of the general market within the coming years.

Report Scope:

Application Segment Analysis Preview

Medium relative molecular mass polyisobutylene finds applications within the gum base, adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and other applications. Adhesives dominated the market in 2018 and accounted for over 40% share within the medium relative molecular mass polyisobutylene market. This is due to the extensive usage of adhesives in several industrial applications like construction, automotive, etc. Moreover, the sealant was the second largest segment of the worldwide medium molecular polyisobutylene market within the same year. The lubricants segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the approaching years due to the strong demand for medium relative molecular mass polyisobutylene-based lubricant in the automotive and bio-medical sector across the world.

Regional Segment Analysis Preview

The Asia Pacific represented the largest medium molecular weight polyisobutylene market in 2018, owing to the high growth in end-user sectors such as automobile manufacturing in countries like India and China. Europe was the second-largest regional segment of the medium molecular weight polyisobutylene market in 2018, followed by North America. The market growth in Europe was primarily driven by rising demand for pharmaceutical packaging. Furthermore, the medium molecular weight polyisobutylene market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is likely to register lucrative growth within the forecast period due to the expansion in the real estate and infrastructure industries.

Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading key players for the polyisobutylene are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Lanxess, Infineum International Limited, TPC Group, INEOS, Chevron Oronite Company LLC, Kothari Petrochemicals, BASF SE, Zhejiang Shunda New Material Co., Proteux Corp, Shandong Hongrui Petrochemical Co., Ltd and Mayzo among others.

The global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Gum Base

Adhesives

Sealants

Lubricants

Others (including bitumen modification, etc.)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



https://murphyshockeylaw.net/