Nu Skin Enterprises Reports 42 Percent EPS Growth And 15 Percent Revenue Growth In The Second Quarter

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced second-quarter 2021 revenue of $704.1 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 driven by an increase in operating margin of 260 basis points.

Executive Summary

Q2 2021 vs. Prior-year Quarter

Revenue:

$704.1 million; +15%

· +6% fx impact or $36.9 million

Earnings Per Share

(EPS):

$1.15; +42%

Sales Leaders:

64,228; +15%

Customers:

1,467,617; (2%)

“Our growth and success this quarter and over the past year reflect our strategy of delivering world-class beauty and wellness products, being customer obsessed, and digitally enabling our business,” said Ritch Wood, chief executive officer. “Our performance was led by continued growth in our beauty device systems and further adoption of social commerce. In addition, we significantly improved profitability during the quarter, which led to strong earnings per share growth. We have a solid foundation in place, and I am fully confident in Ryan and our leadership team to build on the momentum and take Nu Skin to the next level.”

Ryan Napierski, president and CEO-elect, added, “We continue to advance our vision of becoming the world’s leading beauty and wellness company, powered by our dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. During the quarter, we strengthened our position as the market leader in beauty device systems as our latest device system, ageLOC Boost, generated momentum with a strong launch in EMEA. Additionally, we are pleased with the rollout of Nutricentials Bioadaptives, which is targeted at a millennial/Gen Z consumer. In the back half of the year, we will be begin rolling out Beauty Focus Collagen+, which leverages our unique strength in both beauty and wellness, and ageLOC Meta, our next significant Pharmanex product introduction.

“We are pleased with 15 percent growth in sales leaders, while customers declined slightly due to a significant surge in the prior year. To better support our affiliates with customer acquisition, we will be rolling out additional digital tools over the next several quarters such as personalized social commerce shops in Mainland China. This represents a significant step forward in deploying our digital tools in the world’s largest social commerce market.”

Q2 2021 Year-over-year Operating Results

Revenue:

$704.1 million compared to $612.4 million

· +6% fx impact

Gross Margin:

75.6% compared to 74.8%

· Nu Skin business was 78.3% compared to 77.6%

Selling Expenses:

39.5% compared to 40.6%

· Nu Skin business was 42.4% compared to 43.3%

G&A Expenses:

24.0% compared to 24.7%

Operating Margin:

12.1% compared to 9.5%

Other Income /

(Expense):

($4.0) million compared to $1.6 million

Income Tax Rate:

27.1% compared to 29.8%

· Benefited by geographic mix

EPS:

$1.15 compared to $0.81

Stockholder Value

Dividend Payments:

$19.0 million

Stock Repurchases:

$10.0 million

· $265.4 million remaining in authorization

Q3 and Full-year 2021 Outlook

Q3 2021 Revenue:

$700 to $730 million; 0 to 4%

· Approximately +2 to 3% fx impact

Q3 2021 EPS:

$1.10 to $1.20; +2 to 11%

2021 Revenue:

$2.81 to $2.87 billion; +9 to 11%

· Approximately +3 to 4% fx impact

2021 EPS:

$4.30 to $4.50; +18 to 24%

Mark Lawrence, chief financial officer, added, “We reported 42 percent EPS growth driven by strong improvements in both gross margin and operating margin as a result of continued expense control and supply chain efficiency. We are raising our EPS guidance for the year as we continue to focus on generating enhanced value for our shareholders.”

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, our strategic investment arm that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NUS.” More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company’s current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include, but are not limited to, statements of management’s expectations regarding the company’s performance, growth, shareholder value, vision, product pipeline and product introductions, digital tools, customers and sales leaders, affiliates, strategies and initiatives; projections regarding revenue, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “plan,” “forecast,” “expand,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “may,” “might,” the negative of these words and other similar words.

The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

risk that epidemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and other crises could negatively impact our business;

adverse publicity related to the company’s business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company’s sales force or others;

risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of the company’s markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to the company’s business model or negatively impacts its revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;

any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company’s sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;

political, legal, tax and regulatory uncertainties associated with operating in international markets, including Mainland China;

uncertainty regarding meeting restrictions and other government scrutiny in Mainland China, as well as negative media and consumer sentiment in Mainland China on our business operations and results;

risk of foreign-currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company’s business associated with these fluctuations;

uncertainties regarding the future financial performance of the businesses the company has acquired;

risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;

regulatory risks associated with the company’s products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit its ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if the product is determined to be a medical device or if the company is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;

unpredictable economic conditions and events globally, including trade policies and tariffs;

the company’s future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties on the company’s products imported into the company’s markets outside of the United States; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company’s various markets; and

continued competitive pressures in the company’s markets.

The company’s financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company’s beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any change except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Constant-currency revenue change is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the company’s performance. It is calculated by translating the current period’s revenue at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing that amount to the prior-year period’s revenue. The company believes that constant-currency revenue change is useful to investors, lenders and analysts because such information enables them to gauge the impact of foreign-currency fluctuations on the company’s revenue from period to period.

The following table sets forth revenue for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):

