The Construction Repair Composites Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Construction Repair Composites Market: Overview

Composite construction refers to the building construction that involves several dissimilar materials. Composite construction is utilized in building, watercraft, and aircraft construction. The composite materials are utilized in such construction activities due to their environmental sustainability, aesthetics, and enhanced strength. Composite materials are the blend of two or more constituent materials. Composites are composed of reinforcement fibers. Concrete is a widely used composite material.

Global Construction Repair Composites Market: Growth Factors

The growing demand for construction repair projects is the primary reason for the growth of the global construction repair composites market. There is a significant surge in the demand for construction repair composites from commercial end-user applications. The commercial application is the fastest-growing sector. Furthermore, due to its rapid proliferation, the construction composites are finding huge applications in repairing hospitals, universities, schools, and offices. The non-residential structured engineering project utilizes composite owing to their potential benefit besides its cost-effectiveness to repair the critical components of the wind turbine. The rapidly increasing population is posing a huge need for commercial construction in several developing countries like India and China. Such a global landscape is likely to boost the growth of the global construction repair composites market during the forecast period. The speedy recovery in the construction sector post-Covid-19 pandemic will further complement the growth of the global construction repair composites market. The innovation of low-cost materials like glass fiber is likely to transform the market globally. Such fibers can significantly lower the cost of construction composites, which in turn will create several lucrative growth opportunities in the market globally. Various fibers like glass fibers are extracted from precursor material. Furthermore, the development of high yield low-cost precursors for making industrial fibers will help in reducing the overall cost of the material. Moreover, the growing awareness among people regarding the benefits of construction repair composite will further widen the scope and applications of construction repair composites. The growth in renovation activities globally will cause a huge demand for construction repair composites.

Global Construction Repair Composites Market: Segmentation

The global construction repair composites market can be segmented into application, product, resin, fiber, and region.

By application, the market can be segmented into the industrial, water structure, oil & natural gas pipeline, silo flue pipeline, bridge, commercial, residential, and others. The industrial sector segment accounts for the largest share in the global construction repair composites market due to the surging applications of the construction composites in the industrial segment along with the fast growth of the industrial sector globally. The bridge segment is likely to witness a significant growth rate in the forthcoming years due to the growing construction activities.

By product, the market can be segmented into adhesive, mesh, rebar, plate textile, and others. The rebar segment holds the largest share in the global construction repair composites market.

By resin, the market can be segmented into epoxy, vinyl ester, and others.

By fiber, the market can be segmented into carbon, glass, and other fibers.

Global Construction Repair Composites Market: Regional analysis

Europe holds the largest share in the global construction repair composites market. The growth can be attributed to the growing applications of construction repair composite in the region in building water bridges and commercial structures.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the forthcoming years due to its growing demand owing to its strength-to-weight ratio, which is considered to be very beneficial in construction repair projects to enhance the lifespan of building structures. Moreover, the growing public construction projects in the region will further fuel the growth of the regional market.

Global Construction Repair Composites Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global construction repair composites market are Owens Corning, Sireg Geotech S.r.l., Chomarat Group, Dextra Group, DowAksa, AB-SCHOMBURG Yapý Kimyasallarý A.Þ., Fyfe, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., Master Builders Solutions, Fosroc, Mapei SpA, and Sika.

Global Construction Repair Composites Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



