What’s making Construction Asphalt Market Constantly Grow Its Valuation at Steady Rate || Top Players – BP ,CEMEX ,Exxon Mobil Corporation ,Imperial Oil

Asphalt refers to the material used in construction, paving, roofing, and others. Growing construction infrastructure in both developing and developed economies expected to generate lucrative opportunities in the asphalt market as it is longlasting and resistance to damage. Further, market players are focussing on product innovation such as fire resistant, reusable, and recycling of asphalt expected to drive construction asphalt market over the forecasted period.

Recently. Shell International launched a fire resistant asphalt which has application in both residential segment and construction.

Type (Porous Asphalt, Perpetual Pavement, Quiet Pavement, Warm-Mix Asphalt, Thin Overlays, Others), Application (Road Construction, Paving, Roofing, Water Proofing, Insulation, Adhesive, Airport Pavement, Other)

Market Trends:

Growing Use of Polymer Modified Asphalt, Hot MIX, and Cold Mix Asphalt

Increasing Application as Water Proofing Material for Roofing

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Bitumen Additives in Emerging Economies

Increasing Expenditure on Construction Infrastructure

Challenges:

High Maintenance Cost associated with Asphalt Construction

Opportunities:

Increasing Use in Paving Applications

Emphasizing on Durable Material for Construction

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

