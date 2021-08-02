Crypto Card Market Will Boast Developments in Global Industry by 2021-2026

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Crypto Card Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Crypto Card market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Scope of the Report of Crypto Card

Crypto cards are the crypto debit cards which serves as the same function as regular credit or debit cards. However, instead of using just fiat currency, the user can use its crypto to pay for goods and services to vendors that accept them. In other words, it is the great way to get instant purchasing power from Bitcoin but they are not credited equal. Further, some of the service providers give the option of converting crypto into fiat instantly to use the physical card for any transaction. The users are not required a Bitcoin ATM to convert cryptocurrency into actual bank notes. With crypto debit cards, users are able to use any regular ATM to withdraw cash.

On February 2020, CoinDeal launches Crypto Debit Card with various benefits. It will enable crypto-holders the payments all over the world, as well as cash withdrawals from ATMs in local currencies.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

TenX (Singapore),Bitpay (United States),Bitwala (Germany),Coinbase (United States),Cryptopay (United Kingdom),Wirex (United Kingdom),Revolut (United Kingdom),Spectro Finance (United Kingdom),Crypto.com (China),Monolith (Italy),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Virtual Card, Physical Card), Application (Personal, Commercial), Crypto currency type (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Others), Card type (EFTPOS, VISA, Mastercard)

The Crypto Card Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

Increasing Acceptance of Cryptocurrency in Real World Stores

Shift Towards the Cashless Society

Market Drivers:

Increased Investments in Cryptocurrency

Growing Adoption of Decentralized Finance

Challenges:

Lack of Consumer Awareness About the Crypto Cards

Opportunities:

Rising Popularity of Crypto Cards in Asia Pacific

Increasing Popularity of Bitcoins

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Crypto Card Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Crypto Card market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Crypto Card Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Crypto Card

Chapter 4: Presenting the Crypto Card Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Crypto Card market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Crypto Card

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Crypto Card various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Crypto Card.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

