Know How Anti-Jamming May Double Its Market Size in Years to Come

Scope of the Report of Anti-Jamming

GPS Anti-Jamming protects GPS receivers from external interference & intentional jamming. GPS signal when reaches the Earth’s surface is weak & is susceptible to being disrupted even by a small jammer, hence demand for anti-jamming devices is increasing. GPS Anti-Jamming uses power minimization to reduce the effect of interference & jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to operate signal correctly. GPS was originally developed for military purposes & has proven to be essential for land, air, and sea navigation for the precise positioning for a wide range of military applications.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (United States),Raytheon Company (United States),Cobham plc (United Kingdom),NovAtel, Inc. (Canada),Mayflower Communications (United States),Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan),Harris Corporation (United States),BAE Systems plc (United Kingdom)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Flight Control, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation, Others), Techniques (Nulling Technique, Beam Steering Technique, Civilian Techniques), End user (Military, Civilian)

The Anti-Jamming Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

Technological advancement in the product increases its market attractiveness

Market Drivers:

Growing applicability in military sector

Improvements in GPS infrastructure

Opportunities:

Development of low cost anti-jamming systems

Increasing investments by government and other authorities

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

