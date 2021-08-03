Global Shark Fin Antenna Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Laird, Harada, Yokowa

Fin Type Antennas are shaped like shark fins, in contrast to conventional black rod type antennas, they were developed with an emphasis on design as to synchronize with the car body. These antennas are not prone to theft as they are fully attached to the car body, unlike rod type antennas which could be dismantled. Also, since they are short, drivers need not worry about bumping their antennas in garages with low ceilings. Global Shark Fin Antenna main players are Laird, Harada, Yokowa, Northeast Industries, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 75%. Europe is the largest market, with a share nearly 30%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Shark Fin Antenna in China, including the following market information: China Shark Fin Antenna Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Shark Fin Antenna Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Shark Fin Antenna companies in 2020 (%) The global Shark Fin Antenna market size is expected to growth from US$ 874.7 million in 2020 to US$ 1335.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Shark Fin Antenna market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Shark Fin Antenna manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Shark Fin Antenna Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Shark Fin Antenna Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Combined Antenna, AM/FM Antenna China Shark Fin Antenna Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Shark Fin Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Sedan, SUV, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Shark Fin Antenna revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Shark Fin Antenna revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Shark Fin Antenna sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Shark Fin Antenna sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Laird, Harada, Yokowa, Northeast Industries, Kathrein, Hirschmann, Suzhong, ASK Industries, Ace Tech

