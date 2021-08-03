Global Shift-by-Wire System Depth Research Report 2021| ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA, Ficosa Internacional SA

Shift-by-wire is the system by which the transmission modes are engaged/changed in an automobile through electronic controls without any mechanical linkage between the gear shifting lever and the transmission. The transmission shifting was traditionally accomplished by mechanical links to put the vehicle in Park, Reverse, Neutral, and Drive positions through a lever mounted on the steering column or a gear shifter near the center console. The Shift-by-Wire System industry can be broken down into several segments, Joystick, Rotatory, etc. As for the Global Shift-by-Wire System market, there are several key manufacturers like ZF, Kongsberg, Ficosa, etc. The market is not only influenced by the price but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region of Shift-by-Wire System, with a consumption market share nearly 41 %. The second is Europe; following Asia-Pacific with the consumption market share over 30%. Based on type, Joystick is more popular in Europe than other types. Joystick is the largest market segment of Shift-by-Wire System, with a consumption market share over 65%. According to the application, Oil-fueled Vehicle is the largest market segment, with a consumption market share nearly 92%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Shift-by-Wire System in China, including the following market information: China Shift-by-Wire System Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Shift-by-Wire System Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Shift-by-Wire System companies in 2020 (%) The global Shift-by-Wire System market size is expected to growth from US$ 482 million in 2020 to US$ 1714.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Shift-by-Wire System market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Shift-by-Wire System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Shift-by-Wire System Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Shift-by-Wire System Market Segment Percentages,

Joystick, Rotary, Lever, Button China Shift-by-Wire System Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Shift-by-Wire System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Oil-Fueled Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Electric Vehicle

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Shift-by-Wire System revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Shift-by-Wire System revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Shift-by-Wire System sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Shift-by-Wire System sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA, Ficosa Internacional SA, Tokai Rika, GHSP, KOSTAL Group, Eissmann Group Automotive, Küster Holding GmbH, Sila Group, Curtiss-Wright, ATSUMITEC CO.LTD, Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co. LTD, Ningbo Depulong Automobile System Co., Ltd., NanJing AoLian AE&EA Co.,Ltd

