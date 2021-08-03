Global Shipbuilding Market Sizes 2021| China Shipbuilding Group Corporation, KSOE (Hyundai Heavy Industries), Daewoo Shipbuilding

Shipbuilding is the construction of ships and other floating vessels. It normally takes place in a specialized facility known as a shipyard. Shipbuilders, also called shipwrights, follow a specialized occupation that traces its roots to before recorded history. China is the largest Shipbuilding market with about 40% market share. South Korea is follower, accounting for about 35% market share. The key players are China Shipbuilding Group Corporation, KSOE (Hyundai Heavy Industries), Daewoo Shipbuilding, Fincantieri, Samsung Heavy Industries, Imabari Shipbuilding, Japan Marine United, COSCO SHIPPING HEAVY INDUSTRY, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Oshima Shipbuilding etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 66% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Shipbuilding in China, including the following market information: China Shipbuilding Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Shipbuilding Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) China top five Shipbuilding companies in 2020 (%) The global Shipbuilding market size is expected to growth from US$ 34000 million in 2020 to US$ 53310 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Shipbuilding market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Shipbuilding manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Shipbuilding Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Shipbuilding Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Bulkers, Tankers, Containers, Other Ships China Shipbuilding Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Shipbuilding Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Goods Transportation, Passenger Transportation, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Shipbuilding revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Shipbuilding revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Shipbuilding sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Shipbuilding sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, China Shipbuilding Group Corporation, KSOE (Hyundai Heavy Industries), Daewoo Shipbuilding, Fincantieri, Samsung Heavy Industries, Imabari Shipbuilding, Japan Marine United, COSCO SHIPPING HEAVY INDUSTRY, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Oshima Shipbuilding

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Shipbuilding market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Shipbuilding market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Shipbuilding markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Shipbuilding market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

