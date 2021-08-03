Global Piston Market Overview and Outlook Report 2021| Mahle Group, Federal-Mogul, Aisin Seiki

The piston is the reciprocating motion in the cylinder body of the automobile engine.The basic structure of piston can be divided into top, head and skirt.The top of the piston is the main part of the combustor, and its shape depends on the combustor form chosen.Most gasoline engines use flat-top piston, which has the advantage of small heat absorption area.Diesel engine piston roof often has a variety of pits, the specific shape, location and size must be in accordance with the diesel engine mixture formation and combustion requirements. The global piston market is a very fragmented market, with the output share of 17 large enterprises reaching only 62.98% before 2019, and the market size accounting for 66.15%.The top five piston market players are Mahle Group, federal-mogul, Aisin Seiki, Hitachi Automotive Systems, and Rheinmetall Automotive. This report contains market size and forecasts of Piston in China, including the following market information: China Piston Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Piston Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Unit) China top five Piston companies in 2020 (%) The global Piston market size is expected to growth from US$ 9402.4 million in 2020 to US$ 14680 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2027.

The China Piston market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Piston manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Piston Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Unit) China Piston Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Cast Iron Piston, Steel Piston, Aluminium Alloy Piston, Combination Piston China Piston Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Unit) China Piston Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Piston revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Piston revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Piston sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Unit) Key companies Piston sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Mahle Group, Federal-Mogul, Aisin Seiki, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Rheinmetall Automotive, Binzhou Bohai Piston, Dong Yang Piston, Zynp Corporation, Cheng Shing Piston, Rizhao Shuanggang Machinery Electronics Co.,Ltd., Chang’an Automobile Group, ARN Group, Zhejiang jialaidun Piston Manufacture Co.,Ltd, Huamin Nanping Automobile Fittings Group Co.,Ltd, India Pistons Limited, Honda Foundry, QuFu JinHuang Piston Co. Ltd

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Piston market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Piston market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Piston markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Piston market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Piston market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Piston market.

