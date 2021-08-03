Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Share and Growth 2021| Philips, Osram, GE

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light is a type of electrical gas-discharge light. In a high-intensity discharge lamp, electricity arcs between two electrodes, creating an intensely bright light. Mercury, sodium, or metal halide gas acts as the conductor. High-intensity discharge (HID) lighting provides the second highest efficacy and longest service life of any lighting type. In this report, high intensity discharge (HID) light mainly refers to the high intensity discharge light source. Europe is the largest High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market with about 39% market share. US is follower, accounting for about 28% market share. The key players are Philips, Osram, GE, Hella, Valeo, Koito, Panasonic, Robertson, Hubbell, Acuity Brands, Eaton, NVC, FSL, PAK, Yankon, Cnlight, Opple etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 46% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light in China, including the following market information: China High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light companies in 2020 (%) The global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market size is expected to growth from US$ 6267.6 million in 2020 to US$ 7428.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

The China High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Metal Halide Light, High-pressure Sodium Light, Xenon Arc Light, Others China High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Automotive Industry, Road, Others

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Philips, Osram, GE, Hella, Valeo, Koito, Panasonic, Robertson, Hubbell, Acuity Brands, Eaton, NVC, FSL, PAK, Yankon, Cnlight, Opple

