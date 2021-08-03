Global High Voltage DC-DC Converter Industry Analysis Report 2021| Vicor, Infineon, Artesyn

The DC-DC converter is a type of switching power supply that converts direct currents of buslines into direct currents that are needed for devices. A High Voltage DC/DC converter changes the higher voltage of the battery to lower voltage to power infotainment and safety systems. In 2019, Europe has the largest market share of High Voltage DC-DC Converter, accounting for about 30%, while North America is the second-largest region-wise market (about 26%). The main manufacturers are fragmented: Vicor, Infineon, Artesyn, XP Power, TDK, Murata, Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor, PULS, Analog Devices, Bothhand Enterprise, SHINRY and RECOM, etc. High Voltage DC-DC Converter are mainly classified into the following two types: Non-Isolated High Voltage DC-DC Converter and Isolated High Voltage DC-DC Converter. Non-Isolated High Voltage DC-DC Converter accounted for the largest part of the Sales market, with above 61% in 2019. High Voltage DC-DC Converter have wide range of applications: Industrial & Automation, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Automobile and Others. Industrial & Automation consumed the largest part, with about 41% of the market share by sales volume in 2019, followed by Consumer Electronics (about 32%). This report contains market size and forecasts of High Voltage DC-DC Converter in China, including the following market information: China High Voltage DC-DC Converter Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China High Voltage DC-DC Converter Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five High Voltage DC-DC Converter companies in 2020 (%) The global High Voltage DC-DC Converter market size is expected to growth from US$ 1407.5 million in 2020 to US$ 2255.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2027.

The China High Voltage DC-DC Converter market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the High Voltage DC-DC Converter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China High Voltage DC-DC Converter Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China High Voltage DC-DC Converter Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Non-Isolated High Voltage DC-DC Converter, Isolated High Voltage DC-DC Converter China High Voltage DC-DC Converter Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China High Voltage DC-DC Converter Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Industrial & Automation, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Automobile, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies High Voltage DC-DC Converter revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies High Voltage DC-DC Converter revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies High Voltage DC-DC Converter sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies High Voltage DC-DC Converter sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Vicor, Infineon, Artesyn, XP Power, TDK, Murata, Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor, PULS, Analog Devices, Bothhand Enterprise, SHINRY

