Global High Voltage Protective Relay Market Share & Forecast 2021| Panasonic, Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic, TE Connectivity

In electrical engineering, a protective relay is a relay device designed to trip a circuit breaker when a fault is detected. The classification of High Voltage Protective Relay includes Electromechanical & Static Relay and Digital & Numerical Relay. The market shares of Electromechanical & Static Relay are more than 55% in 2019. High Voltage Protective Relay is widely used in Utilities, Industrial, Railways, Automobile and Others. The most proportion of High Voltage Protective Relay is Automobile, and the sales proportion in 2019 is over 40%. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2019. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with about 1/4 market shares. Panasonic, Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic, TE Connectivity, Denso and Fujitsu are the top five manufacturer in the world, totally have about 50% market shares in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of High Voltage Protective Relay in China, including the following market information: China High Voltage Protective Relay Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China High Voltage Protective Relay Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five High Voltage Protective Relay companies in 2020 (%) The global High Voltage Protective Relay market size is expected to growth from US$ 640.8 million in 2020 to US$ 872.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

The China High Voltage Protective Relay market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the High Voltage Protective Relay manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China High Voltage Protective Relay Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China High Voltage Protective Relay Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Electromechanical & Static Relay, Digital & Numerical Relay China High Voltage Protective Relay Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China High Voltage Protective Relay Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Utilities, Industrial, Railways, Automobile, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies High Voltage Protective Relay revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies High Voltage Protective Relay revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies High Voltage Protective Relay sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies High Voltage Protective Relay sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Panasonic, Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic, TE Connectivity, Denso, Fujitsu, Gigavac(Sensata), Song Chuan Precision, Woodward, ABB, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Littelfuse, Eaton, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric

