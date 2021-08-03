Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Motorola Solutions, Airbus DS, KENWOOD Corporation

Land mobile radio (LMR) system is a regularly interacting group of radio base, mobile, and associated control and fixed relay stations intended to provide LMR communications service over a single area of operation. The term mobile refers to movement of the radio, rather than association with a vehicle; hence mobile radio encompasses handheld and portable radios. Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System key players include Motorola Solutions, Airbus DS, KENWOOD Corporation, etc.Global top three manufacturers hold a share nearly 55%. North America is the largest market, with a share over 20%, followed by Europe, and China, both have a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, Digital is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Public Safety, followed by Public Utilities, Commerce and Industrial. This report contains market size and forecasts of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System in China, including the following market information: China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System companies in 2020 (%) The global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market size is expected to growth from US$ 18110 million in 2020 to US$ 28060 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Analog, Digital China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Public Safety, Public Utilities, Commerce and Industrial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Motorola Solutions, Airbus DS, KENWOOD Corporation, Codan Radio, Icom, Hytera, Simoco, Harris Corporation, Sepura, Tait Communications, Selex ES S.p.A, Neolink

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market.

